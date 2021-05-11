Veteran cricketer Doug Crowell is still in the fold, years after others put the covers on

Doug Crowell is arguably the oldest cricketer in Australia at 91.

“I keep saying that a few years might pull me up, but who knows,” he said.

“I still feel fit enough to enjoy myself, and while I’m being picked I think I’ll show up.”

He’s been playing Veterans Cricket for 15 years, a competitive competition for players over the age of 60.

He said the competition’s popularity has grown over the years and anyone can give it a try.

“It’s for the people who gave up their cricket career when they were in their 30s, and they were eager to continue [and] keep fit.”

Mr. Crowell first picked up a cricket bat on the farm as a teenager in 1946. ( ABC New England North West: Donal Sheil

Mr. Crowell said the game hadn’t changed, but the player’s bodies had.

“The ball doesn’t pass as fast as it used to, [it’s] it is now easier to catch them because the ball will come to you more slowly. “

Mr. Crowell said he had never heard of anyone close to his age still playing cricket in league, but he wouldn’t go so far as to call himself Australia’s oldest player.

The same club for 75 years

Mr Crowell said he first picked up a bat at the age of 16 on the family farm in Winton, New South Wales.

But there was no club to play for in the small farming community, and World War II fuel shortages made it nearly impossible to travel 12 miles to Tamworth to play.

Despite the drawbacks, Mr. Crowell said he brought his neighbors together and founded the Winton Cricket Club in 1946.

Mr. Crowell’s cricket club has changed a lot over the years, but he is still a proud member of life. ( ABC New England North West: Donal Sheil

Mr. Crowell cites playing country cricket in rugged paddocks as the reason he still goes today.

“We learned to play cricket the hard way, but it didn’t hurt me,” he said.

“The fact that I’m still playing I think is because we didn’t have the really good fields and the really good fields to play on, we had to adapt.

“We didn’t have flash mowers or slashers, we depended on the cattle or sheep to keep the grass down.”

Mr. Crowell says he feels physically fit and enjoys the camaraderie of the sport. ( ABC New England North West: Donal Sheil

The Winton Cricket Club has merged with other clubs several times in the 75 years since then, but Mr. Crowell has stuck through it.

“They made me a lifelong member, patron and I have no reason to ever want to leave that club.”

Role models of older players in the community

Mr. Crowell’s wife, Margaret, has been deeply involved with Veterans Cricket since he started playing at the age of 76.

She said his condition could be attributed to him without taking a day off.

“If he happens to have a knee that is irritating him, or a muscle in the back of the leg, there is no end to playing tennis or cricket,” said Ms. Crowell.

“He will go on instead of holding up his feet.”

Doug and Margaret Crowell have been invaluable to their Veterans Cricket community. ( ABC New England North West: Donal Sheil

She said getting other players on board wasn’t that easy, but her husband made it his mission to show older people in the community that their days of playing weren’t over.

“Doug was very successful because he would personally ask them to come to the game,” she said.

“Often they said ‘oh no, I have a sore shoulder, I can’t run like I used to’.

“But when they came and they saw that other people in the fields were just as wobbly or had as much physical problems as them, they really enjoyed it.”

Veterans Cricket first catered to players over 60, but has expanded to teams over 50s due to its popularity. ( ABC New England North West: Donal Sheil

Friend and match scorer Karyn Murphy said Mr. Crowell has been a gentleman umpire and player in the community since she could remember.

“He has been so inspiring through different areas of my life.”

Ms. Murphy said Veterans Cricket was a great pastime for many older players.

“I love the fact that these guys are playing, they are such great role models for the young people,” she said.

Veterans Cricket is competitive, but it’s about more than winning. ( ABC New England North West: Donal Sheil

‘Because they don’t say no, they try, and they are all comrades.

“They are serious on the field, but when they come off they are friends and buddies and they have a good old yarn.”

No plans to slow down

Mr Crowell said there was no end in sight for his cricket career.

“People say you’re playing the wrong shots,” he said.

“But it’s the shots I’ve played for 70 years, so I’ll stick with them.”

Mr. Crowell, who has played for the same club all his life, says he has made many friends by playing cricket. ( ABC New England North West: Donal Sheil

Even if forced on the sidelines, he said he would be happy to show up to cheer on his team.

“I just think there is so much to be gained from cricket because of the people you continue to be friends with over the years,” he said.