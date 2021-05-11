Sports
Veteran cricketer Doug Crowell is still in the fold, years after others put the covers on
Doug Crowell is arguably the oldest cricketer in Australia at 91.
“I keep saying that a few years might pull me up, but who knows,” he said.
He’s been playing Veterans Cricket for 15 years, a competitive competition for players over the age of 60.
He said the competition’s popularity has grown over the years and anyone can give it a try.
“It’s for the people who gave up their cricket career when they were in their 30s, and they were eager to continue [and] keep fit.”
Mr. Crowell said the game hadn’t changed, but the player’s bodies had.
“The ball doesn’t pass as fast as it used to, [it’s] it is now easier to catch them because the ball will come to you more slowly. “
Mr. Crowell said he had never heard of anyone close to his age still playing cricket in league, but he wouldn’t go so far as to call himself Australia’s oldest player.
The same club for 75 years
Mr Crowell said he first picked up a bat at the age of 16 on the family farm in Winton, New South Wales.
But there was no club to play for in the small farming community, and World War II fuel shortages made it nearly impossible to travel 12 miles to Tamworth to play.
Despite the drawbacks, Mr. Crowell said he brought his neighbors together and founded the Winton Cricket Club in 1946.
Mr. Crowell cites playing country cricket in rugged paddocks as the reason he still goes today.
“We learned to play cricket the hard way, but it didn’t hurt me,” he said.
“The fact that I’m still playing I think is because we didn’t have the really good fields and the really good fields to play on, we had to adapt.
The Winton Cricket Club has merged with other clubs several times in the 75 years since then, but Mr. Crowell has stuck through it.
“They made me a lifelong member, patron and I have no reason to ever want to leave that club.”
Role models of older players in the community
Mr. Crowell’s wife, Margaret, has been deeply involved with Veterans Cricket since he started playing at the age of 76.
She said his condition could be attributed to him without taking a day off.
“If he happens to have a knee that is irritating him, or a muscle in the back of the leg, there is no end to playing tennis or cricket,” said Ms. Crowell.
“He will go on instead of holding up his feet.”
She said getting other players on board wasn’t that easy, but her husband made it his mission to show older people in the community that their days of playing weren’t over.
“Doug was very successful because he would personally ask them to come to the game,” she said.
“Often they said ‘oh no, I have a sore shoulder, I can’t run like I used to’.
“But when they came and they saw that other people in the fields were just as wobbly or had as much physical problems as them, they really enjoyed it.”
Friend and match scorer Karyn Murphy said Mr. Crowell has been a gentleman umpire and player in the community since she could remember.
“He has been so inspiring through different areas of my life.”
Ms. Murphy said Veterans Cricket was a great pastime for many older players.
‘Because they don’t say no, they try, and they are all comrades.
“They are serious on the field, but when they come off they are friends and buddies and they have a good old yarn.”
No plans to slow down
Mr Crowell said there was no end in sight for his cricket career.
“People say you’re playing the wrong shots,” he said.
Even if forced on the sidelines, he said he would be happy to show up to cheer on his team.
“I just think there is so much to be gained from cricket because of the people you continue to be friends with over the years,” he said.
