Novak Djokovic warns the world that change is on the way

Novak Djokovic has been at the top of men’s tennis for 320 weeks. Photo: Getty

The world’s No.1 Novak Djokovic has pointed to the wave of recent titles won by the next generation of tennis stars as proof that a change is on the way at the top of the men’s game.

Alexander Zverev from Germany is the newest of the NextGen stars to taste success after claiming the Madrid Open title over the weekend, beating Italian Matteo Berrettini in the final.

‘I’M READY’: Serena talks about retirement from Aus Open

‘SO REGRETTABLE’: Fans exhausted by new setback from Bianca Andreescu

‘DISRESPECT’: Ash Barty caused a furore in Liz Cambage

This made him only the fourth player, after Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, to win the event. several times.

Zverev returns to Rome this week, the site of his first Masters title in 2017, fresh off a second win in the Spanish capital – and fourth overall at this level.

However, the other Masters champions of the year – Stefanos Tsitsipas and Hubert Hurkacz – were both the first winners of the prestigious titles.

At 22, Tsitsipas is the youngest in that group, with Zverev and Hurkacz both 24.

Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini belong to the brigade of challengers of the Big Three in men’s tennis. Photo: Getty

Throw in players like grand slam champion Dominic Thiem (27), world champion Daniil Medvedev (25) and world number 7 Andrey Rublev, and it’s an exciting group of stars challenging the ‘Big Three’ in men’s tennis. – Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.

Ahead of his Italian Open defense, Djokovic himself admitted that the Big Three’s stranglehold on the men’s game is under serious threat.

“The results show that,” said Djokovic after finishing the Madrid Open.

“There are guys like Tsitsipas, Zverev, Berrettini, (Andrey) Rublev who beat us all and play a lot and build up their ranking points. (Daniil) Medvedev too, of course, and challenging for the top positions.

“Dominic Thiem has of course been there for many years. It is inevitable that it will happen. The change in the men’s classification, the top of the classification, is coming.

Story continues

“Whether it’s going to happen in a month or a year or whatever, I don’t know.”

Djokovic eclipsed Federer’s record for the most weeks spent at number one in March. This week marks his 320th at the top among the men.

Djokovic has an all-time record in sights

But the Serb, who won his 18th major at the Australian Open in February, insisted he is now focusing on surpassing Federer’s 20 Grand Slams – a record the Swiss ace shares with Nadal.

“I personally don’t pay as much attention to the rankings as to my game for the Grand Slams. Those are the biggest focus tournaments at this stage of my career.”

“I’ve managed to hit the historic No. 1 milestone, and that was the focus until recently. Now it’s more about really trying to peak at Grand Slams and make them count towards my career.”

Djokovic has only played two events since winning a record-breaking ninth Australian Open title in 2021. He lost to Dan Evans in the last 16 in Monte Carlo and was defeated by Aslan Karatsev in the semi-final at home in Belgrade.

He is gearing up for another bid for a second Roland Garros title as he strives to become the first man to win all four Grand Slams twice since Rod Laver in 1969.

Djokovic lost to Nadal in two sets in the French Open final last year.

“I haven’t played too many matches. I haven’t played that well in Monaco and Belgrade, but hopefully I’ll change that here in Rome and then another week in Belgrade for the French Open,” he said.

“Four tournaments for the French is enough in terms of match play, I think.

“So I’m building my fitness and just building my game slowly, step by step, to peak in Paris. That’s definitely where I want to play my best.”

with agencies

Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that explores the often brutal mental toil that elite athletes go through in pursuit of greatness:

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.