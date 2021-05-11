NV plays groundbreaking cricket software A winner at Global Sports Technology Awards





NV Play Cricket is the world’s leading cricket scoring, analysis and high performance solution, used by 60% of the top 20 cricket playing countries. NV Play Cricket, a global cricket scoring, analysis, publishing and high-performance solution, has been named the winner of Best Elite Performance Technology at the Sports Technology Awards 2021 in a virtual ceremony in the UK. Used by cricket teams around the world including England, USA, Netherlands and New Zealand, it has scored 50,000 cricket matches, tracked 190,000 players and captured 25 million balls and the online match center has more than 5 million views every week. The Sports Technology Awards, the leading global celebration of technology-led innovation in the international sports sector, are held annually to highlight outstanding advancements in the industry. The 2021 Awards, which received nominations in 50 sports, 30 countries and five continents, were judged by more than 50 leading influencers from the world of sports and technology. Matt Pickering, CEO of NV Play, says: It is humbling to see NV Play Cricket named a winner alongside some of the biggest names in sports technology. Our success today reflects the fantastic support we have received from our partners and friends during Our success today reflects the fantastic support we have received from our partners and friends at the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), New Zealand Cricket and the others dozens of countries. in Europe, Asia and Africa with whom we can work together every day. NV Play Cricket was also shortlisted for Best Digital Technology and Best Broadcast Technology awards, in addition to winning Best Elite Performance Technology. NV Play Crickets software for elite, professional and club teams offers live scores, live video, video highlights, ball-for-ball statistics, high-quality analytics and predictive insights. The cloud-connected solution includes machine learning and artificial intelligence, including automation, predictive analytics, and rich insights for coaching and player development. Gus Pickering, NV Play technical director, says: We were on a mission to help teams grow and shape the future of cricket. NV Play Cricket is democratizing access to elite tools while embracing the spirit of the game we love. Founded in 2018 as a spin-out of digital agency NV Interactive, NV Play is built on 15 years of experience developing elite cricket solutions at an international level. The company’s foray into cricket began with a scoring platform in 2005 for ESPNcricinfo. Stars in attendance at the Sports Technology Awards 2021 included racing driver Mark Webber, two-time Olympic triathlete champion Alistair Brownlee, South African International and Rugby World Cup winner Bryan Habana, former international footballer turned tech entrepreneur Louis Saha, and multi Olympic champion sailor Sir Ben Ainslie. Shortlisted for this year’s awards were 117 brands, 30 sports, 19 sports organizations, ten broadcasters, nine tournaments and technology brands of all sizes. Many of this year’s award winners were initiatives designed to address the challenges of the global pandemic, most notably the work of Ticketmaster Sport, Star Sports India, WWE and F1. Rebecca Hopkins, CEO of STA Group, said: We have been through unprecedented times, but Covid has used sports technology to solve new problems in innovative ways. As a result, the caliber of the entries is truly stunning in terms of vision and creativity. Our judges like to see the cutting edge of sports, but this year was like no other; the way the industry has responded is a source of great pride for all concerned. There’s no question that technology has given sport a great place to do exciting things, both now and when the world eventually returns to normal. Pickering adds that NV Play has been instrumental in delivering live-streamed cricket to millions of fans around the world over two Covid-affected seasons, and now we saw UK county games streamed on SkyTV through our platform in the UK. Despite the challenges of the past year, the past year grew rapidly with the addition of ten new cricket nations as NV clients. We’ve also doubled the size of the product team as we prepare to scale our technology globally. We have some very exciting opportunities ahead, he says. NV Play co-founders (left to right) brothers Matt Pickering, managing director and Gus Pickering, technical director, with chairman Geoff Cranko and product director Matt Smith. © Scoop Media



