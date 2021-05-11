Why Tom Brady sees football as an opportunity to ‘live in the present’





Tom Brady has won more Super Bowls than any other player in NFL history and continues to excel far longer than anyone could reasonably have expected. But the Buccaneers quarterback isn’t just interested in playing football because he keeps winning. On a recent podcast appearance With the wristwatch site Hodinkee, Brady explained another reason why he loves the game: Exercise can be like meditation, especially since we all spend more and more time on screens. I recently spoke to a friend about meditation and how our phones actually own us, Brady said. They own our time, they own our eyes. That’s what we put so much time into, in our phones, and how do we get a better balance so that it’s not sustainable, six to seven hours a day on a phone. It doesn’t matter what you do. I know phones have become many different things, your camera, your Walkman, your calculator. In principle, you can order anything on your phone. But being mindless and finding ways to center yourself and make good emotional decisions because they were emotional beings. And we started talking about football, and I notice that in football that space has been so much for me that it has been a place for me to really live in the present. To be a little thoughtless and to be on the field with my friends as I always did. Brady called sports very comforting. He said he would play basketball for hours as a kid, or that he hoped football practice would last a long time so he could keep playing. IIt just says you’re doing something you love to do, ”Brady said. Sport is that thing in my life that just won my heart. It did when I was young, and it still does. Brady added that sport gives you a glimpse into what an athlete is really experiencing. What you see of me on the field, I really am, he said. It’s not an actor. This is my real life, these are my real emotions. This is real joy, this is real anger, this is real disappointment. Those things are a really vulnerable place to be. Get the browser alerts from Boston.com: Enable breaking news notifications right in your internet browser. Turn on notifications Great, you are signed up!







