Auburns Belen Nevenhoven signs for tennis with Arizona





ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – She will go down as one of the best high school tennis players to come out of Rockford. Now Belen Nevenhoven is taking her talents to the University of Arizona. The Auburn senior signed her letter of intent on Monday afternoon in front of family and friends. Nevenhoven was added as a preferred walk-on, meaning she has a guaranteed roster seat with the Wildcats. She says Arizona was her favorite destination. The Lady Knights captain was one of the most dominant girl tennis players in recent memory. She never dropped a set in a conference game and has won all four sections. Nevenhoven finished fourth as a freshman and came second in her freshman year with state. She could have skipped all of playing tennis in high school and focused on club tennis, where the league level is better, but she and her head coach Tracy Palmer knew she wanted to represent Auburn. She could have been in a private camp somewhere, private tennis in Florida, Arizona or whatever, Palmer said. But no, she chose to stay with high school and that was important to her. I thought tennis was such a big part of my life, I also wanted to make it part of my high school career, Nevenhoven said. I just felt that even though it wasn’t the highest level (of competition) I don’t know, I just couldn’t leave it behind. I just wanted to play. The COVID-19 pandemic affected not only her recruitment but also her chance of winning the state. IHSA did not host a state girls’ tennis tournament this fall due to health and safety restrictions at the time. Nevenhoven was limited to winning all but. Despite the challenges of her senior year, Nevenhoven does not regret her high school career. It was absolutely difficult, just having to get used to the fact that I will never get back this year, explains Nevenhoven. I’m never going to play the state again. I think I definitely made the most of it. Just because you can’t help it. If it was something I could control I might have been more sad about it. But this is something everyone goes through. So you just have to take it as it comes. I’ve tried to do as much as possible to make it seem like a normal year, but it adapts to reality. Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos