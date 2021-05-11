Wizards ‘Bradley Beal calls out Warriors’ Kent Bazemore after scoring a title remark; Bazemore says the comment was a joke





SAN FRANCISCO – Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal called out Kent Bazemore to Twitter Monday night after the Golden State Warriors swingman appeared to hit Beal as he weighed Stephen Curry’s place atop the NBA scoring race. During Monday’s shootaround, Bazemore, a good friend of Curry, praised his teammate’s ability to remain humble no matter how many accolades befell him. 2 Related “Forty-nine points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal,” said Bazemore, referring to Curry’s performance in a victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. ‘Then we have guys who hurt hamstrings, who try to keep up. So you have to do some research on that. ‘ Curry averages 31.9 points per game, with Beal at close range with 31.4 PPG. On the same night Curry scored 49, Beal finished 50 points in Washington’s victory over the Indiana Pacers hours earlier. However, Beal was at the end of the regulation and extra time, after straining his hamstring in the second half. Beal, who missed Monday’s game and will also be out on Wednesday due to the hamstring injury, objected to Bazemore’s apparent dig and expressed frustration in a series of tweets. “You don’t know why I’m going to play there and it’s definitely not for another man’s damn approval !!!” Beal wrote in a tweet aimed at Bazemore. “You’re a downright LAME !!!” He continued, “It’s funny you say that because your husband did check my numbers before the game, but IM CHASING !!!” Beal closed his Twitter thread with a GIF of a clown. @ 24Bazemore pic.twitter.com/deRpNP4xcK Bradley Beal (@ RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021 While Beal was aiming for Bazemore, the Warriors guard was in the middle of one of his best games of the season. Bazemore finished with 19 points in 34 minutes when Golden State beat visiting Utah Jazz 119-116. Bazemore downplayed the situation with Beal when asked about it after Monday’s win. “I guess you can’t joke anymore,” Bazemore said, adding, “I’m not saying things to ruffle feathers, but … if you want to know what my loyalty is, it’s to [Curry]. Anyone who chases him will get tough. “ When asked to contact Beal to describe what he meant by the comment, Bazemore replied, “There is really nothing to explain; I laughed, jokingly, said it halfheartedly. ‘ He went on to say that there was “nothing malicious about that comment.” “It was 11:30 am, noon, I was off my Bulletproof Coffee feeling good and enjoying seeing your faces, and that was actually it,” explained Bazemore. “I don’t know, man. I don’t think I would have reacted like that. But for each one of them; he’s a great player, played against him for a long time, he gets better every year, so [I wish him] a quick recovery. I hope that helps. “ Bazemore said he only checked his phone all day until after Monday’s game, when he was “about to explode”. His plans for the rest of the evening turned out not to include Beal or Twitter. “I’m going home, love my wife, watch ‘Peaky Blinders,’ and go to bed,” Bazemore said. “I have work to do tomorrow.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos