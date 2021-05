Cricket world turned upside down by Covid’s devastating tragedy

Piyush Chawla (pictured right) announced that his father had passed away from complications after Covid-19. (Getty Images) The cricket world mourns the death of former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla’s father died after suffering from post-Covid-19 complications. Chawla, 32, was part of the Mumbai Indian outfit in the Indian Premier League before being suspended due to Covid-19 causing massive chaos in India. ‘ZERO CHANCE’: Michael Slater responds to David Warner’s bombshell TERRIBLE’: Stuart MacGill’s partner breaks the silence on kidnapping Coronavirus cases in India topped 20 million last week when the crisis eventually forced the suspension of the world’s richest cricket league. Many cricket families have dealt with the deadly virus, and Chawla announced on Instagram that his father has passed away following complications from Covid-19. “It is with deep sadness that we announce that your my beloved father, Mr. Pramod Kumar Chawla, has left for the heavenly mansion on May 10, 2021,” he wrote. Indian crickets took to Instagram to pay their respects after the devastating news. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote: My deepest condolences to you and your family brother. “ Shrikant Mundhe, Mohsin Khan and Ishwar Pandey all belonged to the cricket community to convey their condolences as well. Chawla played three Tests, 25 one-day internationals and seven T20s for India during his career. Chawla is the third highest wicket taker in IPL history. He was part of the Mumbai Indians in 2021 but did not start any games and has also played for the Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings. IPL suspended after Covid chaos Covid-19 has been rampant in India with the parents of former Indian Captain MS Dohni taken to hospital during the IPL. Aussie cricket great Mike Hussey is the only one of the 38-member Australian IPL contingent to have contracted Covid-19, meaning he cannot leave the country. The parents of former Indian Captain MS Dohni went to hospital during the IPL because of Covid-19. Story continues India star Veda Krishnamurthy lost both her mother and sister to the virus, while Chetan Sakariya lost his father. Australians currently in India cannot return home until May 15, as the Morrison government has banned any Australian in India from returning until after that date. Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that explores the often brutal mental toil that elite athletes go through in pursuit of greatness: click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos