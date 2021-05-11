Philadelphia ice hockey fans are rewarded with free game tickets in exchange for Covid-19 Jabs





The Flyers gave their fans a try and score COVID-19 immunity. At least that’s the goal. Philadelphia Flyers fans also scored free tickets for the 2021-22 season as part of an effort to take the COVID-19 vaccine before Monday night’s game. The Flyers and Penn Medicine teamed up to make the one-time Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine available to fans with two-game ticket vouchers and Gritty stickers and T-shirts to boost the main hall leading up to the season finale against New Jersey. . The Flyers had a healthy line that was probably much healthier in a few weeks from fans waiting for their chance. The Flyers are the only professional sports team in Pennsylvania and the only team in the NHL with an extensive COVID-19 vaccination campaign called Take Your Shot. Some teams have had their facilities used as vaccination centers, the Eagles turned Lincoln Financial Field into a COVID-19 vaccination spot for members of the autism community, and the Flyers hoped some fans would turn the corner and accept their shots as soon as they arrived at Wells Fargo Center. Flyers owners, Comcast Spectactor, said at least 75 fans were vaccinated shortly after the game started. Wells Fargo Center operates at a capacity of 20%, which equates to 4,000 fans. We were looking for a partner in the community. They reached out to us and we were excited and happy to do it, said Patrick Brennan, Chief Medical Officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. Brennan said he suggested to Penn leadership to form a similar partnership with the Phillies, 76ers and Union, who have more games left in their seasons. Looking at the age of the audience, it’s a younger audience, so they’ve only recently been eligible, Brennan said. I think we’ve seen people here tonight who seemed reluctant, concerned. One of the things we’ve learned is that it will be easier to make the vaccine accessible to people in the community. They are here, they have some time for the game, why not try? Mark Petry, a Flyers fan from the Delaware Valley, wore a Claude Giroux jersey and rested in the hall after getting his vaccine. He had already bought tickets for the last game and decided on the spot to take the picture. I was pretty cocky not to understand, he said. My manners. The way I am. It’s a stupid reason, which I admit, but I’m against the hype behind everything. Whatever the masses do, I want to do the opposite … So why should you get a chance today? Free Flyers tickets, he said. Hey, whatever it works. The Flyers need all the fans they can get by taking the vaccine if they want 20,000 men at the Wells Fargo Center by October. I think it’s mainly a matter of vaccines, but it will depend on how the variants are doing, Brennan said. If we don’t get enough people vaccinated, the virus will continue to spread and then mutate, and then we’ll have more variants and we’ll have more problems. Read the latest news, the latest news and the coronavirus news here

