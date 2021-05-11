Sports
Lightning starts all-black front line in match against Panthers
“It’s a step in the right direction,” said Joseph. “My goal, and the goal of colored players in this league, of course is to show their sport to your families or other people of color. It’s absolutely wonderful to be one of the guys who were before, and it was all from the coaching staff that did that tonight, but it is certainly a great recognition. “
Anson Carter, a Black hockey analyst for NBC Sports and a former NHL forward, called the line’s debut a significant moment for hockey. Carter scored 421 points (202 goals, 219 assists) in 674 games with the Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Carolina Hurricanes from 1996-2007.
“For the general public, I think it’s huge,” said Carter. “They play not only for the team, but also for the defending Stanley Cup champions. So this is not a team that is not in the playoffs, that is rebuilding, that is struggling. These are three black players playing for the Stanley Cup champions. “
It was Walcott’s NHL debut; the 27-year-old left wing had a shot on target in 10:03 ice age. Walcott was selected by the Rangers in the fifth round (No. 140) of the 2014 NHL Draft and was acquired by the Lightning for a seventh round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft on June 1, 2015.
“[Lightning coach Jon Cooper] has done something very special here to promote this for young children, ”said Walcott. There were many ups and downs growing up. I left hockey for a while to play football and then clawed back again. I felt good getting on the ice for my first NHL game. “
Joseph, a 24-year-old right wing, has scored 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 56 games this season with Tampa Bay. He exited 51 seconds in the first period after his face was hit by the Panthers’ stick forward Carter Verhaeghe, who received a four-minute penalty for high-sticking, but managed to return and had one shot at 13:38. His younger brother, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, is a defender for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Smith, a 27-year-old center, played 11:26 in his fifth game this season. He has three assists and is the older brother of the Detroit Red Wings right wing Givani Smith.
“I saw the line in the locker room,” Panthers said forward Anthony Duclair, which is black. “That’s great to see. I’m so proud. The way the NHL is moving forward is great to see. It must have been a special night for those guys, and for Walcott, the first game, I’m sure. he was very satisfied. But that was an incredible feeling, even for myself when I played against those guys.
In addition to their three black players, Tampa Bay also has two black coaches, video coach Nigel Kirwan and goalkeeper coach Frantz Jean.
“First of all, they’re all in the NHL for a reason,” Cooper said. “They deserve to be here and got their tails off. To have them all together, they had a little chemistry. Up ahead in the League, you hope it’s not a story anymore and will be the norm. a nice cool moment for all those guys. “
Full black lines are extremely rare in professional hockey since brothers Herb and Ozzie Carnegie and Manny McIntyre skated on the first documented line for Sherbrooke in the Quebec Senior Hockey League in 1948-49. They had played together before in the early 1940s.
Flint of the United Hockey League had an all-black line from Khalil Thomas, Jayson Payne and Nick Forbes in 1998-99.
On March 22, Thomas’ son came in the middle Akil Thomas, played on par with attacker Quinton Byfield, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings, ed Devante Smith-Pelly for Ontario of the American Hockey League, the affiliate of the Kings’ minor league.
John Paris Jr., who became the first black coach to win a professional hockey championship when he led Atlanta from the International Hockey League to the 1994 Turner Cup, had spent years unsuccessfully trying to put together an all-black unit (three forwards, two defenders) while coaching junior and minor league hockey. He said the Lightning’s all-black line is good for hockey and the NHL.
“If you see anything, it stays,” said Paris. “It’s important because it will promote the game even more within the different cultural communities. And in the wider community, when you look at a game and you see a multitude of different ethnicities in it, it just becomes normalcy after a while. in a positive way brings more attention to the game. “
The Lightning play the Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Alain Poupart, independent correspondent for NHL.com, contributed to this report
