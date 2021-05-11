IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Prediction Today: Fantasy Cricket Tips for Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands An Encounter





IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Prediction Today: Fantasy Tricket Tips for Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands An Encounter | Photo Credit: Representative Image After the postponement of the first game of the series due to rain, Ireland A will face Netherlands A on Tuesday in the re-scheduled first game of the series. The series was due to start on Monday, but rain at the Oak Hill Cricket Club made it impossible to play and both teams agreed to reschedule the game by one day. All three games of the series will take place in Wicklow and cricket fans will hope the rain stays away to ensure the on-field action can resume. This three-game run comes as a dress rehearsal for the senior’s two teams’ battle next month. The Irish team will tour the Netherlands from 3 June for an ODI series of three matches in Utrecht. This series comes in the aftermath of both countries’ domestic ODI competition and all the players are coming up with top form and fitness, having helped their domestic sides for the past month or so. Despite being an ‘A’ tour, both sides have a major star attraction with former Irish captain William Porterfield as the lead. George Dockrell is the star attraction of the home side who has put on some impressive all-round displays in the recently concluded Irish Inter-Provincial Cup. Their captain Harry Hector is widely regarded as one of the best young batsman to come out of associate cricket Meanwhile, eyes will be on the Dutch side Ben Cooper, who proves himself to be a top-shelf, reliable batsman. Logan Van Beek’s all-round ability will also make many fans pay attention. My Dream11 for Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands A meeting S Edwards, B Cooper (VC), H Hector, W Porterfield, C Campher, G Dockrell (C), L Van Beek, P Chase, P Van Meekeren, B Mcarthy, C Young Ireland Wolves are likely to play 11 James McCollum, William Porterfield, Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (wk), Shane Getkate, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Peter Chase. Netherlands A probable play 11 Vikramjit Singh, Tonny Staal, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Musa Ahmad, Vivian Kingma. Plows: Ireland Wolves: Harry Tector (captain), Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (wk), Shane Getkate, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Tim Tector, Ben White, Craig Young . Netherlands A. Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Tonny Staal, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Tobias Visée, Musa Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren.







