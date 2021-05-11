Talladega College examines return to football





Talladega College made headlines last year when Deion Sanders took his college degree from the school. Now the Alabama HBCU is exploring the possibility of bringing back college football after an 80-year hiatus. The school’s Board of Trustees recently voted to conduct a feasibility study to bring back the sport. “Considering the success of our academic and athletic programs; the recent growth and transformation of the college; and the myriad benefits of a football program, now may be the time to revitalize our team, ” Billy C. Hawkins, president of Talladega College, told CBS42. This could be great for the college, community, and downtown Alabama. However, our decision will be based on the findings of a formal feasibility study, “Billy C. Hawkins, president of Talladega College.” For years, the small private school was known as the HBCU with a fanfare with no football team. But the NAIA school is at the heart of the football country and it is clear that a football program would create excitement. “The band would love to march at home games, and many students are excited about the opportunity to attend football games on campus,” said Shakayah Midgette, a 2021 graduate who served as a student representative to the Talladega College Board of Trustees. “The pride in school has grown enormously, and I think a football team would help it grow even further. Football would attract new students as well as sponsors. “ Talladega was an HBCU football force in the early 1920s, winning a few Black College National Championships. It is one of the many HBCUs that eventually disbanded their programs. Several of them have brought the sport back over the decades (Edward Waters, Shaw, St. Aug and most recently Florida Memorial University). The University of Maryland-Eastern Shore researched a decade ago to bring back its football program, but ultimately decided to decline this move.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos