Italy’s new group of male tennis stars are all court players

ROME (AP) Jannik Sinner is just as comfortable on the clay courts of Miami as he is on the red clay of Rome, where he will face Rafael Nadal on Wednesday.

Lorenzo Musetti modeled his all-court game after Roger Federer.

And Matteo The Hammer Berrettini has one of the greatest serve-forehand combinations in tennis.

The Italian men who are starting to crowd out the ATP’s Top 100 are currently ranked 10th this high, a national record arriving just in time for this week’s Italian Open are all-court players.

That’s a major shift for a country once known for producing gravel specialists. And one that hasn’t had a men’s Grand Slam champion in 45 years since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open (Italian women have been more successful, including the Francesca Schiavones Championship at Roland Garros in 2010 and Flavia Pennettas at the US Open in 2015) .

We tried to change the identities of our players, said Filippo Volandri, captain of the Davis Cup in Italy. We trained for modern tennis. That’s why we have players who don’t seem Italian in terms of technical style.

The Italian Federation has relied heavily on statistical advisers to move forward from the days when they were well behind baseline, preferring long rallies and rarely dangerous services.

In modern tennis, most points end within four shots. If 75% of the points finish within four shots, you have learned how to train players to make endpoints in four shots. … That’s why Berrettini is not a typical Italian, said Volandri. That’s where our resources go and that’s why everyone has changed.

Both Sinner (last month in Miami) and Berrettini (last week in Madrid) recently reached the Masters final. Lorenzo Sonego, another Italian, won the Sardegna Open last month.

Sinner (No. 18) and Musetti (No. 82) are the only 19-year-olds in the ATP’s Top 100.

Volandri, who runs the high-performance center of the Italian Tennis Federations in Tirrenia, near Pisa, also appreciates working with players’ personal coaches.

The first joint projects started at a young age with Berrettini, who has been coached by Vincenzo Santopadre since the age of 14, and with Sonego, who has been with Gipo Arbino for 11 years.

Work with the Musettis team, including training in Terrenia, began before winning the 2019 Australian Open boys’ title.

All advisers were available to the players and their coaches and teams. That’s the big mindset change the federation has made, Volandri said.

It’s a big departure from just a generation ago, when Volandri himself was Italy’s best player, reaching a high position in the No. 25 rankings in 2007.

If you had a private setup, then you only had that. You could train with Tirrenia, but there was no cooperation, he said. Now the coaches all work with me and with each other. Everyone talks to each other. So everyone is improving. The players improve, the coaches improve and the whole movement improves.

The Tirrenia facility has more hard courts (seven) than hard courts (four), and the federation is even setting up a grassy area for its players to prepare for Wimbledon.

Nicola Pietrangeli, the 1959 and 1960 French Open champion and the only Italian man outside of Panatta to win a major singles title, recalled how in his day the practice was limited almost exclusively to hard courts.

Then I would arrive in London and have a day to practice on grass, Pietrangeli said. It was heavy.

Italy is now a regular host to top-level tournaments. The Next Gen ATP Finals (in Milan), the ATP Finals (in Turin) and the Davis Cup Final (in Turin) will take place consecutive weeks in November. There was also the Sardegna Open, and after the Italian Open, other events are coming to Parma.

It allows many players to compete without having to travel around the world, which helps them financially, Volandri said.

With Sinner, the ultimate goal of producing a player capable of winning Grand Slam titles starts to seem realistic.

Take it from Novak Djokovic, one of the best players, who had this to say after beating Sinner at the Monte Carlo Masters last month: he is an all-round player. He hits the ball on the sweet spot more or less on any surface. He is the future of our sport. In fact, he is already the present of our sport.

