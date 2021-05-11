Flyers vs. Devils Recap: It’s finally over

The Flyers ended their season tonight with a match in Philly against the Devils, a fitting opponent for a hell of a season. What happened, who stood out and where is the team going from here? All that (and the final post-game melodies for the foreseeable future) below.

What went well?

The Flyers recovered well from a difficult start to take control of the game halfway through the first period, and they never completely gave up that grip. The Devils succeeded in some odd rush attempts here and there, but those leaks aside, Philadelphia did well to contain them. The Flyers produced most of their accidental production through the stampede against a Devils team that failed along the shelves, exercised their will and used their size advantage when in attendance.

Retrieving the puck was the theme of the evening. When the wingers successfully exited the front neck, things went well and the puck flew to the net; when they got into board fights or lost races on dump-ins, the roster looked significantly worse. Fortunately, those failed entries weren’t very expensive, as Brian Elliott was right on what could be his last start as a Flyer. This ten-bell stop stands out as a final highlight before the Moose is likely to depart:

Among other positives, while Cam York looked rough in even power, he added a much-needed injection of movement to the stationary power play with his skating prowess and confident puck handling (note, Ivan Provorov). Wade Allison drove play, fought hard on the front neck, and generally maintained his good NHL player results. Oh, and it also had some useful purposes in it.

Joel Farabees 19th of the year was a smooth finish, but the real creator here is Hayes with the clean pass to the young wing. A nice goal via a nice assist, but it paled in comparison to the apple that the captain recorded in the second period to equalize the game.

Since a tennis player was used to 95 degree heat, even after that I got a little sweaty. Was the stairs deliberate? Who can say, but this is Claude Giroux so it was probably done on purpose. At this point he showed his skill enough to earn the benefit of the doubt.

JVR picked up a beauty on the power play to take the lead, thanks to another fantastic pass from Couturier.

A snipe from Farabee made it 4-2 and gave the 21-year-old his 20th goal of the season, making him the youngest Flyer since Eric Lindros to lead the team in goals. The Flyers took the 4-2 win on the back of a legitimately great performance. Where was this when it mattered? Who can say.

Oh, and hey, another big positive: THE SEASON IS OVER. Never watch this team play uninspired and lose a few merciful months of hockey again. Hopefully this will be the year of movement and the team will be better next season. What do you mean you get deja vu?

What could have been better?

The swoon of the first period was not exactly ideal, with the team taking two goals from the slot for puck chasing and all. After settling in, the Flyers looked much better, but crashing regularly for shifts is just not something that winning teams do.

This wasn’t helped too much by the power play, which was still heavily confined to the perimeter for the vast majority of the stakes and stagnated despite the addition of York (you can move if you don’t have the puck, but I don’t know if the Flyers besides Giroux know this). Aside from the aforementioned JVR goal, it seemed business as usual to Michel Therrien.

Entrances and exits were a bit messier than the ideal, but perhaps more disturbingly, the defense seemed lost to a wailing Devils squad at times. Rather than doing much of anything useful, Justin Braun and Cam York coquettish tried to court the stampede of strange men. This was not helped by a mandatory NAK stupid penalty and a questionable cutting request to Scott Laughton, although the Flyers successfully killed both offenses. It was the first bad game from York, which looked much better in his NHL debut.

Three big things

So Cam York was first smoked in (checks notes) a year or so? The rookie played on the bottom pair with Justin Braun, putting the second worst xGF% of the teams on equal strength, ahead of just … Justin Braun. Good to get the lumps out of the way, but this could give Chuck Fletcher and his friends in the front office a reason to hesitate to fund next year’s defensive plans that York is ready for the NHL. If you have the time or the ability, go back and see what York struggled with and take that knowledge with you for the start of next season. Wade Allison is impressive. The ginger dynamo led the team with an even strength xGF% and provided a few assists. If Big Red can stay sane, he will have earned a spot on this team next season thanks to consistently performing these types of performances. What the team thinks of him will be largely illustrated by the moves they are making in the middle six this off-season. This is probably the last time a few of these players will see Orange and Black put on, and while I know there are poisonous creatures out there who think I hate these bastards and losers for failing to make it to the playoffs and entertaining to play hockey, yada yada, it’s important to appreciate the little things. James van Riemsdyk was prolific and provided some of the few moments of joy this season; Shayne Gostisbehere has never quite lived up to expectations, but he’s responsible for many of the more enjoyable highlights of the past five years; Brian Elliott was decent enough when he was healthy and always put in brave efforts despite his body and age that held him back. It’s time for a long off-season, folks, and it’s best to hope for the future instead of being miserable and hating everything. The latter will do nothing but make you feel worse.

Post Game Tunes

The Predators are heading to the playoffs so I urge you guys to lend your support and steer the Flyers season with a tune that I think is best enjoyed with the windows open and your engine roaring .

Thanks for following us with Broad Street Hockey for another year. Your enthusiasm as a community is always appreciated, and we love that you join us in this cosmically horrifying odyssey known as Flyers hockey. For the last time in the 2020-21 season, good night, good hockey and as always, go Flyers.