Why Columbus angered fans after cutting ‘Crew’ from his name

“Save the Crew” takes on a completely different meaning. What was once a mantra (and hashtag) to gain support to keep the Columbus Crew from moving to Austin, Texas, may now need to be revived to save the nickname “Crew” itself.

The Columbus organization announced on Monday that it is dropping the word ‘Crew’ as part of the official team name and replacing it with the completely generic Columbus SC. The news has been met with immense fury within the most diehard elements of the Crew – make that Columbus – fan base, which staged a protest at Crew Stadium on Monday, but the club went ahead anyway.

2 Related

“The current direction of our club and our city provides a natural time to explore our identity going forward,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. “Our identity and brand evolution includes a shift in our mindset to be consistent contenders on the pitch, but also includes evolving our look both in the community and between matches. With the imminent completion of our new, modern, dynamic stadium, our world-class OhioHealth Performance Center and the achievement of an MLS Cup championship, our numbers are aligned with where we go as a city and as an organization. We are proud to represent Columbus on the world stage of football and strive to be the city ​​and honor it. It for what it has done for the club. We are Columbus Soccer Club, we are The Crew, and we will always be the Black & Gold. “

So let’s dive into this news by asking three key questions: why is the team doing this, why are the fans angry, and why is the crew’s name sacred?

Why is the team doing this?

To hear the Columbus organization put it, the move is about “elevating Columbus” to a bigger stage, as in the city itself. The timing is also intended to coincide with the opening of the new $ 313.9 million stadium that will take place later this summer to better position the organization “locally and globally”. The rebrand is pitched as an evolution rather than a complete overhaul.

But that explanation only invites more questions, the biggest of which is: couldn’t the organization do all those things and still keep the Crew as the official nickname? The Columbus organization claims it is not dropping the name completely. The term “Crew” will be visible in and around the stadium. The official store will be called “Crew Shop”, while the food and beverage stalls in the hall will be called “Crew Kitchen”. Although Crew will no longer be on the team’s jerseys, the organization will continue to sell hats and t-shirts with the Crew name on it, in addition to the now Crew-less logo.

“[The Crew name] isn’t going anywhere, “Bezbatchenko said in an exclusive interview with ESPN.” If anything, it’s more common. “

That is open to interpretation, although Bezbatchenko told ESPN that the rebranding effort was not done in a vacuum, focusing on a group of 2,500 engaged people, including fans and non-fans. What was driven home was the importance of the Black and Gold colors and keeping the word ‘Crew’ as part of what the team does.

The team is quick to compare its approach to that of other clubs around the world. The official name of the Liga MX side Monterrey is “CF Monterrey”, while the nickname “is”Striped. A club source also pointed out that what Columbus does is different from, say, Montreal, which has given up its old nickname “Impact” and is now called Club de Foot Montreal.

None of that really meets the need to drop the “Crew” as the team’s nickname. There is certainly a train of thought that emphasizing Columbus will aid in international appeal. But the presence of a nickname hasn’t stopped teams in other American sports from becoming international brands.

Bezbatchenko argued that the terms “The Crew” and “Columbus SC” are interchangeable, and reiterated the desire to emphasize the city’s name.

“When you had Columbus Crew SC, people really ignored Columbus,” Bezbatchenko said. “They were talking about Crew SC. Everything was Crew, and that was just part of our identity and what we want to be in the future.”

– Stream ESPN FC daily on ESPN + (US only)

– ESPN + Viewing Guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

Why are the fans angry?

This has two aspects: one is about process, the other about history. Let’s tackle the process first.

Bezbatchenko told ESPN that the impetus for the rebranding was the change in ownership with the Haslam and Edwards families buying the team from previous owner Anthony Precourt. Bezbatchenko claims that a task force made up in part of Save The Crew members, “Day One” fans and two members of the Nordecke leadership were briefed on where this was headed. But the Columbus organization demanded that they sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA), which prevented them from sharing direction with other stakeholders. The news was still getting out.

There is, of course, a difference between informing people about what is going to happen and letting them participate in the process. To hear de Nordecke describe it, the previous scenario is what took place. In a statement on social media, de Nordecke said that “neither the Nordecke nor any Crew Supporters Group was at any time involved in the concept, development or design of the rebrand. , and it was presented to us as a finished product without any chance of input. “

Earlier this year, Nordecke board members Charles Campisano and Jeff Barger submitted a report – a copy of which was obtained by ESPN – to the Columbus organization, warning the team of what to expect in terms of fan response if they continued. with the proposed rebrand without any fan input. Regarding the name change, the report warned that the likely reaction to dropping the name “Crew” would be “negative to catastrophic”.

MAY 12TH

Toronto vs. Columbus (7 p.m. ET)

Miami vs Montreal (7:30 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia vs. New England (7:30 p.m. ET)

Houston vs. Kansas City (8:30 p.m. ET)

Minnesota Vs. Vancouver (9:00 PM ET)

San Jose vs. Seattle (10:30 p.m. ET)

13 MAY

DC vs. Chicago (8:00 PM ET)

The report added that “large chunks of the rebrand are essentially trading what’s valued and recognized for components that won’t be well received.” This includes the new logo, which has been criticized for being too generic and does nothing to differentiate the team in terms of branding. The report notes that in Ohio alone there are seven other professional sports teams with a “C” in their logo or emblem.

And yet, the Columbus organization moved forward, and it wasn’t until Friday that supporters were notified of the details of the rebranding.

“Our understanding is what was presented to us was ‘This is happening’, not that ‘This is up for discussion,’” said Campisano, Nordecke’s general counsel, who was present at the meeting.

The answer was mostly negative. Campisano added, “There was some emotion” and confirmed a report in it the Columbus dispatch that one person called Bezbatchenko “a traitor.”

Part of that is due to Bezbatchenko’s earlier statements. When in January 2020 a message was leaked that the team was considering a change of name and colors, he told the Columbus Dispatch, “The Black & Gold colors and the nickname ‘The Crew’ are crucial parts of our club’s identity and have been loved by supporters since 1996. … Discussions about the overall brand identity include critical feedback from supporters and any reports of a deviation suggesting the above by the Club would be incorrect. “

In any case, the name change is now taking place.

“It’s just so stupid,” said Morgan Hughes, who started #SaveTheCrew and was the group’s spokesperson. “It’s just such an unnecessary own goal. What are they doing? The logo is bland, the name is bland. And when you combine the two, the presence of each other makes the other look worse.”

Two years after the Crew was rescued, the club’s owners decided to discontinue the Crew name. Aaron Doster-USA Sports TODAY

Why is the crew’s name sacred?

MLS teams have long struggled to forge ties with the local community, but Columbus has succeeded more than most. Part of that is due to being one of MLS’s original teams, and the history that goes along with it. But attachment to the Crew nickname increased in 2017 when then-owner Precourt announced his intention to move the team to Austin, Texas.

The response from the fans has been intense, persistent and ultimately effective, with the #SaveTheCrew hashtag contributing to widespread support on social media and elsewhere. Even then – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine got involved and sued Precourt Sports Ventures citing the Modell Rule that requires teams to receive government funding to give six months notice of their intention to leave.

MLS, with considerable help from the City of Columbus, found a solution whereby Precourt would acquire an expansion team that he could place in Austin, while the Haslam and Edwards families would take over the Crew and therefore keep the team in Columbus. That development was seen as a victory not only for fans in Columbus, but also for supporter groups from across the league.

Adding to the fear is that at one point, Precourt considered changing the team name to … Columbus SC. He eventually opted for a less controversial rebrand – the official name was changed to Columbus Crew SC – but some fans say the name is toxic given the former owner’s attempts to relocate the team.

When the Crew took victory in the MLS Cup final last December, it seemed like a fitting tribute to a team, its fans and the new owners who made it possible. Now it looks like damage is being done, and some of the goodwill that the new owners had built up is being wasted.

“I hope that goodwill does not run out in a brand evolution, a logo revision,” said Bezbatchenko. “I think that for everything [the new owners] stood for and have done over the past two-and-a-half years means more than a naming convention. Really. “

The fans will be the final referees.