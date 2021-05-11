Tymal Mills says initiatives are more important to cricket than taking a knee

Tymal Mills believes that inclusive initiatives aimed at engaging a newer audience will eventually pave the way for substantial changes in cricket, more than gestures like taking a knee.

While the England and Wales Cricket Board introduced a series of measures, including a new code of conduct for equality, after troubling claims of racism within the game emerged last year, others have taken matters into their own hands.

Ebony Rainford-Brent, the first black woman to represent England, pioneered the Afro-Caribbean Engagement Program alongside Surrey, while Mills is one of many cricketers to become a Chance to Shine ambassador.

Tymal Mills is a Chance to Shine Ambassador (Anthony Devlin / PA)

The ambition is to provide a diverse set of role models for the 600,000 children the national cricket charity works with, and Mills, a Yorkshire native with Afro-Caribbean descent, insisted that these ventures can make a lasting impact.

Indeed, the Sussex left arm paceman believes they will prove more important in the years to come in broadening the appeal of crickets than taking a knee, which was criticized England for being abandoned in mid-summer.

Mills told PA news agency: ‘Taking a knee is a powerful, symbolic gesture, but I think what came to light last year is in reality much more important: which organizations, which plans have come about.

I feel that, especially since I am a mixed race man who went to public school, I had no private education, there are not many people from that same demographic who end up playing cricket.

So all I can do with Chance to Shine, I know Ebony Rainford-Brent has taken her work with the ACE program to the next level, those are the things that are really tangible and make a difference.

What has happened in the last 12 months, these organizations, these schemas are becoming much more visible and ultimately those are the things that really make a difference later on.

We won’t be changing much in the next few years, but hopefully in the next five, 10, 15, and 20 years, that’s where you’ll see real change and it could come from what sadly happened last summer.

It’s been more than four years since Mills, a Twenty20 specialist who can regularly run over 90 mph, earned the last of his four English hats, with injuries and notably a few stress fractures hindering his progress.

But Mills, 28, is now back in shape and is enjoying the thought of a great summer performing in both the Vitality Blast and the inaugural edition of The Hundred after being picked up by Southern Brave.

He said I can’t wait. First and foremost, I just focus on my body and staying fit and healthy, which is something that unfortunately, for some reason, I was unable to do.

It has been over four years since Tymal Mills played for England (Clive Gee / PA)

I still have faith that if I am fit and shoot, I will perform at a high level. The body felt good and last summer (Sussex) only played one game on TV, but I think I still hit 93 mph quite regularly.

I know it’s still my trump card, my x factor as such. I absolutely don’t want to lose that. I don’t hold back at all to keep anything else. I know I still have to bowl fast if I want to succeed.

Two T20 World Cups are scheduled for the next 18 months and while Mills retains a dream of returning to England in the future, he revealed that this is not the most important thing on his mind.

He added: I feel like when I’m at my best, I like to think I’m in that conversation. I’m not one who likes to stay in a comfortable scenario and just come along, I want to try to be the best I can.

I have goals and ambitions to play for England, but in the end it starts with my body and ends with my body. That’s all I focus on. If I stay fit hopefully those things will come and if not, it will be.

