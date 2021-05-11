Girls tennis team Alpena wins Boyne City Invitational | News, sports, jobs





GIRLS TENNIS Alpena wins Boyne City For invitees BOYNE CITY – The girls tennis team Alpena won all flights on Monday on their way to winning the Boyne City Invitational. The team consisted of Boyne City, Charlevoix, Elk Rapids, Grayling, East Jordan, and two Petoskey JV teams. Winners for Alpena included: Addison Burrone and Madisen Tolan (4 doubles), Rebecca Carlson and Josie Baker (2 doubles), Gwyn Denbleyker (1 singles), Emilee Spomer (4 singles), Amelia Berles and Tilly Williams (1 doubles), Karlin Decker and Aliccia Carroll (3 doubles), Madi Speaks (3 singles) and Arlene Dai (2 singles). BASKETBALL Hillmans split with Hurons ROGERS CITY (Neth.) – Hillman and Rogers City shared a baseball-doubleheader on Monday, with Hillman winning the opener 4-0 and Rogers City the nightcap 4-1. Jaden Dove earned the victory for Hillman in the opener and gave up two basehits, one walk and five strikeouts. Adam Ruthko had two RBI for Hillman; Dove, AJ Jones and Sean Henigan each hit and scored a run and Brady Firman had an RBI. In the second game, AJ Jones took the loss and gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Firman, Trenton Taratuta, Aden Sobeck and Zak Kazyaka each had a hit. Au Gres defeats Posen AU GRES – The Posen baseball team took a few defeats against Au Gres on Monday, 7/15 and 9/16. In the first game, Chase Dubie and Joey Konieczny each hit two hits for the Vikings. In the second game, Konieczny had three hits and Lucas Stone had two. Posen hosted Hale on Thursdays. Oscoda at the top of Alcona Alcona’s baseball team couldn’t get past Owen Franklin of Oscoda much on Monday and lost 17-2 to the Owls. Zach Stephenson took the loss to Alcona and Gavin Walker led Alcona’s offense with two basehits and two runs. Jacob Sytek doubled and Stephenson and Jakob Tanner each went 1-for-3. Alcona will play in Rogers City on Thursday. Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox







