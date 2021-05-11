With the rising popularity of pickleball, the county grows grand with the location of Sunset Park

Christopher DeVargas

The new pickleball complex in Sunset Park had a full tournament schedule before it opened this month.

That included: a Commissioners Cup sold out only for the locals to baptize the courts immediately after they opened last weekend; the Sin City Round Robin in June; the Banana Split Classic in July; the Nevada Senior Games and a veterans tournament in the fall.

But perhaps the most prestigious game: the 2021 USA Pickleball Mountain Regional Championship at the end of May. That means the tournament, a qualifier for the national championships, will no longer be contested in St. George, Utah.

Previously, many of the 1,300 players participating in the event flew to Las Vegas and drove to Utah in two hours. Now they spend their money in Clark County.

Las Vegas is a place that people love to visit, despite the past year’s tourism slump, said County Commissioner Jim Gibson, whose district includes Sunset Park. But Las Vegas is gaining momentum as the country turns a corner on COVID-19, and proponents of the new pickleball facility see it as another entry in a long list of local attractions.

Pickleball is a mix of racket sports, with the movement of tennis, table tennis and badminton but at a lower intensity. It is played on a surface similar to a scaled-down tennis court, with a lower net, a sniff-like ball and a lightweight paddle similar to that used in racquetball.

It has also been on the rise for years.

Gibson knew little about pickleball in 2017 when he was approached by Southern Nevada Pickleball Club president John Sloan and his late friend Tom Reilly about the county’s commitment to investing $ 77 million in park improvements. There would be value in a complex specifically for pickleball, they emphasized.

And so the idea was born to build the complex, which is one of the largest in the country with 24 regulatory courts plus player-friendly facilities on about 3 acres in the southeast of the valley park.

Gibson had courts in the city that were largely on recycled tennis and basketball courts, and underused roller hockey courts. But Gibson, a resident of the valley and a member of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors, knew they could make a splash with an over the top complex.

Once I learned what it meant to us, we need something like this to differentiate ourselves, he said.

The county broke ground on the courts last year, activating what was once open grass just south of the tennis courts and among the baseball diamonds. The pickleball complex is part of Gibsons’ commitment to revitalizing the 185-acre park, the largest park in the county system.

This fits with everything we do here, he said.

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball participation grew by more than 20% between 2019 and 2020; The sports board, USA Pickleball, says it has grown nearly 50% in the past four years.

Nearly 3.5 million people of all ages play the titles of the national championships for players from the age of 8 and in the open-ended 80+ class, in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, and the game is easily adaptable for people with a handicap.

That unlimited demographics and friendly, welcoming culture make the sport attractive, Sloan said.

It’s a sport you can play at any age, said 80-year-old Sloan. I can’t think of any other sport where you can play another person and have parity. It’s the only sport I know that I can play with my grandchildren and they will have fun playing with their grandpa.

According to USA Pickleball, there were already about 200 courses in Clark County. That includes gated communities and on the roof of the downtown Plaza, with its 12 permanent courses and another championship field that can be converted into four temporary courses.

But nothing compares to what was built in Sunset Park.

The courses have the space needed to chase and drop balls, north-south orientation to prevent players from staring into the sun, a sound system, lighting for nighttime play, electric access for food trucks, a shaded, wraparound walkway for socializing between rounds and grandstand seating. There is also a quadrant of championship fields, individually demarcated by fences for optimal focus during the top tournament matches.

Patti Chess, a volunteer ambassador for USA Pickleball and the Southern Nevada Pickleball Club officer who teaches the sport, said her home fields in Durango Hills Park can have wait times of up to 40 people.

Scott Whitehead, another Pickleball local ambassador from the US, said community sports promoters have done so well that we cannot find an empty court.

Sunset Park should ease that pressure a bit.

Do I think there will be a lot of demand for the courts? Gibson said. Yes I do.