NY Met’s reasons to feel good nonetheless

Jacob deGrom goes to the injured list.

That’s the last line New York Mets fans will ever want to hear. It’s worrisome and troubling. It can make fans think of the worst.

While keeping your fingers crossed for deGrom’s swift return, he’s eligible to come off the injured list on May 20, but the Mets won’t play until May 21, you still have reason to be optimistic about the Mets , who are on their way to a run of two games against Baltimore at Citi Field, 16-13.

Here are five reasons to feel good about this team.

1. The schedule is favorable

I’m not talking about the teams, but about the days off.

The Mets had one Monday. They have another Thursday. And then another on May 20.

That means theGrom may only miss one turn due to the rotation. Here’s an example of what the Mets could do through May 21, starting Tuesday:

Marcus Stroman

Taijuan Walker

DAY OFF

David Peterson

Joey Lucchesi

Stroman (would take regular rest because of the off day)

Walker

Peterson

Lucchesi

OFF DAY (this is May 20)

Of course, we don’t know if deGrom will be ready to pitch on May 21. But if he can, it would match perfectly because of the bad days.

2. The rotation is thrown well

Stroman has a 2.12 ERA. Walker, who has a 2.38 ERA, gets off his best start as Met after hitting the Cardinals once in seven innings. Lucchesi had mixed results, but pitched well in Saturday’s bullpen game. Peterson has had one short outing but flashed great moments.

DeGrom’s absence is great. This team needs him.

But unlike last year, this rotation is not “Jacob deGrom and everyone else”. No, the Mets built a strong group behind him and all without Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard.

3. The line-up hasn’t clicked yet

What?you may think.Why is this positive?

Well here’s how I see it: the Mets are three games above .500 and their lineup, which seemed to be their biggest strength in the season, has failed to live up to its potential.

Francisco Lindor has largely collapsed. Michael Conforto went through a serious slump to start the season. James McCann has had a tough time. This group didn’t get hot all at once and if that ever happens it can be scary.

As of Monday, the Mets were in 29th place of the 30 baseball teams with 3.48 runs per game.

Still, they were leading their division when they woke up Monday morning. That is impressive.

4. Hello, bullpen

Remember that first week when a lot of fans were complaining about big bullpen additions?

“This group will kill us!”

“They stink!”

‘Of course they went cheap again with their bullpen! The same old Mets! ‘

As of April 8, the team’s home opener, the Mets’ bullpen has an ERA of 2.74, ranking third in baseball at the time.

Edwin Diaz flashed nasty things. Trevor May and Miguel Castro have performed well in big places.

And Jeurys Familia? Someone must have turned their clock back to 2015.

This group has been the great pleasant surprise of the team so far.

5. Injuries, injuries, injuries

In Philadelphia at the start of the month, the team struggling to score points lost its two hottest bats Brandon Nimmo and JD Davis to injuries. They are still out.

Davis is on his second injured list stint, while Nimmo is dealing with his second injury.

As previously mentioned, neither Carrasco nor Syndergaard have pitched a pitch for the Mets this season.

And that bullpen? They all do that without Seth Lugo, who is considered their most reliable reliever entering the season.

Many fans wonder what this team can do with all of its pieces. It’s a fair thought.

