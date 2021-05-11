Sports
Clemson Football: Yall Stop lying
The uproar of Justyn Ross’s Twitter transfer over the weekend left an inglorious death this morning.
Slow day I see, I am not transferring
Justyn Ross (@ _jross8) May 10, 2021
This rumor or fever dream started like most rumors start in 2021 … someone said something stupid on twitter and everyone got excited.
My husband with his ear to the twitter streets, Mr. Cleve, has been following this breaking story for the past few days. He gave me a short timeline.
Lies, rumors, and innuendo thrive on social media, but guys, seriously, if that’s what you want
lie, make up a story based on third-hand sources, at least make it believable. At the same time, there is no real downside to it lying wildly speculating, because there is no accountability whatsoever. If you start a thousand lies rumors, and I happen to come out, you are considered a reliable internet resource.
Yes, they got the Ross thing wrong, but remember one time it was said that a wide receiver would call through in the off season and then a wide receiver? I thought Ross was going to switch, but Dabo dropped a bag on him. This man has legitimate resources!
However, it’s wild how rumors burn through sports twitter. A quick search for Justyn Ross brings up the following tweets.
There is a lot of speculation that star Clemson WR Justyn Ross could enter the transfer portal. #Alabama and #Auburn were the 2 other schools heavily involved in his high school recruitment.
Recruitology (@ Recruitology1) May 10, 2021
All jokes aside …
When I’m Justyn Ross, going to one place and only one place to spend a year under a coach / in an offense is where I get the most exposure for the NFL Draft.
Oxford, Mississippi. #ComeToTheSip
Chris Marler (@VerneFUNquist) May 10, 2021
wait wait wait
Justyn Ross hits the portal ??
He is free from Dabos dictatorship !?
I will play football elsewhere and hopefully be super healthy
Free Agent Liam (@ Blutman27) May 10, 2021
There are thousands of tweets from personal accounts (I’ve limited my examples to alleged college football sites or people writing for those sites).
Most of those tweets contain RUMOR – Twitter says Justyn Ross is transferring and reads Justyn Ross is transferring.
Because people have no common sense and missed my sophomore English class where I taught high school students to recognize BS on the Internet (admittedly, with varying degrees of success), real journalists had to spend their Monday coverage on a twitter rumor.
Former Central-Phenix City highlight and Clemson-wide receiver Justyn Ross announced on Monday that he will not be transferring from Clemson after rumors indicated he was leaving. https://t.co/nBK5rtlwjz
OA News Preps (@oanewspreps) May 10, 2021
This is the new normal
Buckle up, because this is the new normal in college football. Everyone is a free agent, which is fine, but this is part of the downside. So far, Xavier Thomas has been heading to South Carolina this low season and Justyn Ross heading to Auburn (or Bama). Transferring has no downside or penalty. Something that was laughed at a few seasons ago seems possible.
In the past, transfers were generally younger guys who had not yet secured a place on the squad. Transfers can now be literally any player on the roster. Of course, wild internet speculation doesn’t mean anything, and tweeting WarEagle4life123 doesn’t make it true, but it will get annoying.
DJ has an off day and only throws 300 meters and 3 touchdowns and Clemson wins with a meager 21 points?
I hear from the DJ’s dentist’s former cousin that he doesn’t like Clemsons’s offense and is heading back home to USC.
Will Shipley fail to log 25 carries a game his freshman year?
I heard from his niece’s niece that Will is frustrated and is going back home to UNC.
These rumors will be spread through the robotized version of the phone game that is social media and they will turn into …
DJ passes from Clemson. Here’s the edit I made for him in his new USC gear.
Shipley passes from Clemson. I heard he has the goods on Dabo and is going to take the whole program down.
Hell, Dabo might want to come over for this train wreck, find an intern, and assign him / her the job of full-time rumor plunger. Perhaps Clemson should go all out and hire a minister of disinformation who is paid to spread rumors about players who may be interested in signing up with the portal. This may seem like a chore, but you know a few head coaches have already considered this when it came to mind on a Monday afternoon.
Welcome to the brave new world of college football. Keep all hands in your college football car and for the love of all things sacred, don’t believe anything you read on social media.
I’ll leave you with some fine work from our rumor plunger.
