World Table Tennis is looking for HR Operations in Singapore, Singapore





ABOUT WORLD TABLE TENNIS The creation of World Table Tennis (WTT) will revolutionize the way table tennis is viewed and commercialized around the world. With significant external investment and commitment to a long-term partnership, WTT is much more than a means of housing today’s rights. As the dedicated commercial rights entity for the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), WTT has the ambition and ability to create new assets and events, leveraging the sport’s unparalleled potential. The clear goal is to build WTT into a powerhouse for monetization, plowing profits back into table tennis to continuously develop and transform the sport. With 300 million players and more than 500 million fans, the potential of table tennis is waiting to be unleashed. WTT HR OPERATIONS World Table Tennis (WTT) is a commercial entity created by the ITTF to grow the professionalization of table tennis by running ITTF’s commercial and events operations. With a new, innovative and entrepreneurial approach to how table tennis should manage its competition platform and positioning, WTT has been tasked with reinventing a new professional event structure, reviving the entertainment and fan experience and entering the new era redefine. WTT is looking for a motivated and dedicated HR Ops administrator who understands the importance and implements robust HR systems and policies. You are responsible for the spectrum of operational tasks and projects under HR and in line with WTT’s business plan and strategic goals. RESPONSIBILITIES Support the recruitment process from start to finish and manage candidate records and updates for WTT and its related entities;

Management of employee onboarding and off-boarding, employee confirmation administration, contract renewal, reassignment, employee certification letters for WTT and its related entities;

Manage all types of government pass applications (pass application, renewal, etc.) for WTT and its related entities;

Have a good understanding of labor law to ensure that all HR procedures are properly performed and to ensure that legal requirements are not violated;

Support a diverse variety of HR projects and initiatives that help improve employee engagement and an overall positive employee experience for WTT and its related entities;

Assist in the implementation of a new HR system in multiple entities;

Assist in the management of employee relations and complaints procedures for WTT and related entities;

Office Management – Work closely with building management to coordinate maintenance, repair and seating plans;

Asset Management Support – Monitor software subscriptions, equipment inventories, printer and network accessibility and enforce policies related to them;

Manage inventory, repairs and maintenance of office supplies and pantries;

Other duties as requested by the HR Manager. REQUIREMENTS Essential: Degree in Human Resource or related field with at least 4 years of experience in HR Operations / Generalist;

Experience with implementing SaaS HR systems from A to Z in medium-sized organizations

Excellent written and communication skills in English;

Demonstrable ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment;

Ability to multitask and meet tight deadlines;

Meticulous, able to ensure data integrity and manage confidential information;

Strong in coordinating and organizational skills;

Have excellent knowledge of employment contract law and HR practices in Singapore (Payroll, Performance Management, Recruitment, Learning & Development, etc.);

Able to embrace ambiguity and diversity;

Experience working with different cultures. Desirable: Passion for sports and business;

Ability to work in multiple languages. HOW TO APPLY Send your resume and motivation letter to [email protected] with the email subject as subject WTT HR Operations Due to the high number of anticipated applications, only those shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process will be contacted.

