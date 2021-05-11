Sports
The Jumbo League: Video of elephants playing cricket goes viral
A video of an elephant skillfully playing cricket makes circles around the internet and impresses many on social media.
The video, reportedly from Kerala, shows the elephant playing cricket with a group of men. It is seen holding a stick with its trunk and hitting the ball precisely.
How many days of torture did he go through to achieve this perfection?
(@johnsunders) May 8, 2021
The undated video was shared several times on social media, including Indian cricket veteran Virender Sehwag and Michael Vaughan, the former England cricketer.
While many praised the elephant for its skills, others expressed concern about the animal and spoke of the cruelty involved in training them for such stunts.
People don’t realize how animals get into this situation. Getting caught and forced, usually with punishment until they follow instructions, to perform these ridiculous stunts for people to take advantage of.
Katie (@LuxMeaMundiAM) May 8, 2021
what was the final score?
Dan sewell (@dansewell) May 8, 2021
Requesting @BuienRadarNL to recruit him.
Gampa Sai Datta (@GampaSD) May 8, 2021
Don’t run … just limits please!
Shnr (@ceeyes) May 8, 2021
I see an upside-down helicopter
Srikanth N (@alsrikanth) May 8, 2021
He must be selected in the Indian cricket team
Sumukh (@pawn_hasvalue) May 8, 2021
Time for Elephant Premier League EPL
Shweta Narayana (@shwetanarayana) May 8, 2021
This is the real thing now
Tino95 (@tinobest) May 8, 2021
