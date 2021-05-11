Washington Football 2021 NFL Mock Schedule: Our Prediction





ASHBURN, Va. – The Washington Football Team will find out their official schedule on Wednesday evening. However, just like mock drafts, the bogus scheme has become a thing over the years, if you can believe that. READ MORE: Can WFT survive the hard road? The first time I ever heard of it was through my radio colleague Kevin Sheehan, who does one every year and is very involved with the project with opponents, tee times and television networks. For those of us who play games, a schedule without a Thanksgiving game is very important. In our mock schedule below, Washington somehow avoids that, even though they seem to enjoy playing over the holidays, and they’ve done that five times in the past eight seasons. Oh, too … few who work on it really like night games, but those are inevitable when you have a team that people are really intrigued by – and that’s Washington now. The WFT has become somewhat of a ‘destination team’ and an organization that people are now interested in. Why? Chase Young and his defensive friends. Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Ryan Fitzpatrick also brings some juice. Ron Rivera certainly impressed. Oh, and an NFC East title. READ MORE: Schedule is Scary! Also involved: the name, branding and all the various changes that have been made. What does it all mean? Expect a good dose of prime time and late afternoon games, especially against big opponents. So here’s our best guess of a ‘fake’ 2021 schedule for the Washington Football Team, trying to keep in mind as many of the mind-numbing rules as possible. Week 1 – Dallas – Monday Night Football Week 2 – In Las Vegas – 4:25 PM Week 3 – At Green Bay – Thursday night football ** Note: This seems unlikely, but our perhaps cynical belief is that the NFL has no problem giving the Washington Football Team a travel trail. A late return from Vegas, followed by a short week and a two-hour trip to Wisconsin seems … about right. Week 4 – New Orleans – 1pm Week 5 – New York Giants – 4:05 PM Week 6 – SEE YOU Week 7 – Tampa Bay Bucs – Sunday night football Week 8 – At New York Giants – 1pm Week 9 – Philadelphia – 1pm Week 10 – In Denver – 4:05 PM Week 11 – In Carolina – 1pm Week 12 – In Atlanta – 1pm Note: A second potential chance for the WFT to get a job with the NFL, which supposedly hates giving three game road trips but has found a way to do just that to Washington last year and two other times recently. Week 13 – Kansas City – 4:25 PM (possible SNF Flex) Week 14 – LA Chargers – 4:25 PM Week 15 – in Philadelphia – 1:00 pm Week 16 – Seattle – 1pm Week 17 – At Buffalo 4:25 PM (possible SNF Flex) Week 18 – At Dallas 4:25 PM (possible SNF Flex) Note: With two straight road games to end the year, the NFL has now officially given its tough hand to the WFT season. (And if this really happens? We can still be called ‘cynical’, but certainly not ‘paranoid’. “ READ MORE: Remember the 2020 schedule * Based on a 17 race and eight home / nine road race schedule in a new planning format.

