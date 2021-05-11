Florida is the hottest place in hockey, not because of the weather

Florida is an oasis of white beaches, Key lime pie, alligators and bizarre headlines. For the past three decades, hockey has struggled to make it to the Sunshine States shortlist.

But this season, with the defending Stanley Cup champions from Tampa Bay and the Florida Panthers enjoying unexpected success, the state is one of the most popular destinations in the National Hockey League. For the first time ever, Floridas two franchises will meet in the playoffs, which for some divisions will start on Saturday.

What’s terribly missed and needed here is that these two teams are doing great at the same time, said Bill Lindsay, an original Panther who now works as a broadcaster for the club.

The teams have been in Florida for more than 30 years, with the Tampa Bay Lightning an extension franchise to the NHL in 1992 and the Panthers in 1993. At the time, executives wondered if a nontraditional hockey environment could build a fan base. without the basic infrastructure of municipal ice rinks and frozen lakes that helped the sport thrive in colder regions like Minnesota and Massachusetts.

The Lightning struggled in their first few seasons, making it difficult to attract devoted fans in a town full of winter hitters with sports fidelity to northern states. It came as a shock when the Panthers ran to the Stanley Cup Finals in their third season in 1996. South Florida got behind the team, and Lindsay described the energy in the arena as electric. His walk from ice rink to car, in flip flops, was like walking the red carpet.

People would wait outside the rehearsal room and there would be 100 fans every day, he said. You would go out for dinner and all of a sudden they would be like: The manager took your bill.

Florida Panthers goalkeeper Chris Driedger, left, defends against Daniel Walcott of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Success turned out to be fleeting. The Panthers went 10 years without the playoffs in the new millennium, a drought made all the more painful when Tampa Bay emerged from futility in the 1990s to win the Stanley Cup in 2004. The Lightning later flourished under ownership from Jeff Vinick, who bought the team in 2010.

Dave Andreychuk, a Hall of Fame winger who captained the 2004 team, recalled that his parents couldn’t find a Lightning jersey for sale when they first came from Canada during the 2000-2001 season. Today, the Bolts are the city’s strongest sports brand.

I can walk into the gas station and the man behind the gas station is wearing a Lightning Hat. He has no idea who I am, but he wants to jump on the wagon with everyone, Andreychuk said.

Meanwhile, the once passionate South Florida hockey community lost interest, and for years the team had one of the worst turnouts in the NHL. When the league announced capacity restrictions for the 2020-21 season, the Panthers were the easy punch line.

But that was before the team went into a tear and racked up the highest point percentage in franchise history.

Executives foresaw a spirited rivalry between the states when the Panthers joined the NHL. Almost 30 years later it has yet to become reality. An important ingredient was missing: the Lightning and the Panthers have never been great at the same time.

Until this year. The Floridas hockey clubs are in a battle for second place in the Central Division behind the Carolina Hurricanes, which finished with 80 points. The Panthers are 37-14-5 with 79 points after beating the Lightning in the last two games of the season; their neighbors on the Gulf Coast have 75 points, with a record of 36-17-3.

Tampa was able to re-sign many of the 2020 Stanley Cup team’s core players and were expected to challenge for a repeat this year. The Panthers, to put it nicely, were not.

Florida squeaked into its first season last summer under coach Joel Quenneville, who is best known for winning three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, in the NHL’s extensive 24-team playoff bubble. Last September, the franchise installed former agent Bill Zito as its general manager with a mandate to orchestrate a turnaround.

The Panthers managed it in one season and a shortened season. Almost every prospect that Zito signed or traded for has had an impact. The biggest factor, says Zito, is that Coach Q has the full buy-in of its skaters: if you look at the games, you can just see it.

In a strange turn of events, Tampa is sharing its American Hockey League partner, the Syracuse Crunch, with Florida this season. The teams closed the partnership in January after the Charlotte Checkers, the Panthers minor league team, withdrew from playing over pandemic concerns.

It worked perfectly, Zito said. The arrival of the Taxi Crew, a special reservation roster the NHL has added for this season to reduce staff shortages due to outbreaks and contact tracking, was key. It gives both teams a place to follow the development of their most valued prospects without having to argue about their playing time with the Crunch.

Floridas teams are not just good for the Central Division; they are good for the whole competition. In general points standings, Florida is third behind Carolina and the Vegas Golden Knights. Tampa dropped from third in the penultimate week of the season to ninth, after losing three of its last four games.

In most years, such a skew would mean that all three Central Division clubs have a good chance of winning their first round playoff series. That will not be the case in 2021, as the NHL adjusted its playoff format to accommodate the seven Canadian teams, which were temporarily grouped into a North Division due to immigration restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

Florida Panthers defender Kevin Connauton, left, and Tampa Bay Lightning defender Daniel Walcott fight during the second period of a game on May 10.

Rather than taking the top four teams in each division and placing them first through eighth based on their conference, East or West, the NHL will place the best seed in each division against the fourth seed. It puts the two Floridian clubs together for the first time ever.

After two rounds, you’ll have two of the top four teams in the league already out of the playoffs. That’s a shame, said Andreychuk, who now serves as Lightning’s Vice President of Corporate and Community Affairs. He said the Florida teams have some of the toughest roads possible to raise the Lord Stanley Cup in July.

But win or lose, a Panthers-Lightning playoff series is able to inject Florida with a much-needed dose of hockey excitement.

Now you get the Sunshine State Rivalry, the Alligator Rivalry, Lindsay joked. Whatever it’s called, this is chapter one.

