Tackling youth unemployment | The cable

The youth unemployment problem has been the subject of so many debates in recent years because of its prevalence in Africa. The youth unemployment rate simply refers to the percentage of unemployed people in the 18-35 age group compared to the total labor force.

For example, in Nigeria, the unemployment rate is often higher than the overall African average due to the country’s total population. According to reliable data, by demographics, more than 60% of Nigeria’s population is made up of young people. However, the majority of these young people are not in paid employment, many of them are equally vulnerable and are not covered by any major social security system. This situation also exists in many African countries, such as Namibia, Angola, South Africa and Mozambique, to name a few.

The new outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), which has been going on for over a year now, has negatively impacted many economies and the outlook has dampened, necessitating higher unemployment rates in many countries. Therefore, in addition to the life-threatening and health risks of the pandemic, the socio-economic impacts are equally real, and most importantly, many workers are still dealing with job losses, job losses, salary cuts and low or no income or even redundancy. In fact, the combined effects of COVID-19 and youth unemployment are serious and harmful to every country. For example, unemployment has been a rising phenomenon in Nigeria until now, as many young people are unemployed, to the extent that the government itself does not know exactly the percentage of youth unemployment.

Therefore, with the negative impact of COVID-19, especially on economic growth, it is inevitable that both the unemployment rate and the poverty rate will continue to rise and even increase steadily if no meaningful step or measures are taken. .

With the current reality, job opportunities for these teeming youngsters continue to diminish due to the high population, inadequate qualifications and depressed economy, which are some of the factors that have prevented these young people from finding paid employment. However, in order to avoid the consequences of unemployment, along with COVID-19 consequences, including a sharp rise in crime and crime prevalence, it is recommended to encourage participation in sports by African governments and policymakers. The participation of young people in the economic and social fields will be of great importance for the development and improvement of the countries.

Africa should see sport as a business and also as a way to promote healthy and promising citizens. More importantly, sport is one of the easiest ways for young men to get off the poverty path and get out of unemployment. It is important to note that with sports, the teeming youth can become athletes and get paid work. In addition, there will be more employment and commercialization on the continent for companies, investors, talent scouts, agents, coaches, referees, trainers, sports analysts, media companies, facility companies, sportswear companies and merchandisers.

A pleasant sports environment will equally encourage partnerships between companies and sports entities, such as what is visible with stadiums with company names and sponsorship deals with company logos appearing on athletes’ apparel and equipment and so on in the developed countries around the world. Studies have shown that sport can be a reduced risk due to alcohol use, smoking, terrorism, crime and illegal drug use among young people versus those who do not play sports.

That said, in today’s world it is quite a challenge to estimate the exact number of sports or games around the world. However, a reliable report has shown that there are more than 8,000 sports in the world. Yet there are about 200 sports that enjoy international recognition through a reliable international governing body. Nevertheless, the Olympic Games, the pinnacle of the sport, have validated only 28 sports as of 2016. To give a general picture of some of the most practiced sports based on the available data from the Olympic Games, we have adventure sports ( kayaking, canoeing), water sports (swimming, body boarding), strength sports and agility sports. (aerobics, gymnastics), ball sports (baseball, basketball, football), mountain sports (climbing, cross-country skiing) and motorized sports (formula racing).

Most of these sporting events are seen as lucrative career opportunities, and so much effort and resources are put into it in most developed countries. From a European perspective, sports-related employment represents a significant percentage of total employment on the continent. The amount of investment and money that various sports stars around the world are making is astounding. From football to tennis, basketball, motorsport and boxing, just to name a few. Excellent examples from Nigeria include Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua, the Nigerian-born British boxer (World Heavyweight Boxing Champion), who controls more than 30 million for each fight. This is aside from several recommendations that he likes.

Another athlete is Divine Oduduru, the second fastest African athlete earning about N180 million annually. Nigeria’s best table tennis player Aruna Quadri has started the year 2020 as the 18th best player in the world and is doing well with the sport. Likewise, John Obi Mikel, Odion Jude Ighalo, Victor Moses, Wilfred Ndidi, and Victor Osimhen are earners to be reckoned with in football. In the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) and kickboxing career, the following Nigerian-born individuals Kamoru Usman, Isreal Adesanya, Sodiq Yusuff and Kennedy Nzechukwu are active and dominant in the sport.

According to the National Basketball Association (NBA), four of the players are of Nigerian descent, which are Al-Farouq Aminu, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chimezie Metu and Josh Okogie. Interestingly, these athletes everywhere get additional revenue from endorsements and sponsorships, leading to additional millions of dollars in revenue. This situation applies not only to Nigerians, but to other well-meaning African nationals as well. The point is that money will always flow to where the masses’ attention is, such as sports, especially football, basketball and boxing. In a similar vein, according to data collected by Forbes magazine, some of the richest athletes worldwide are as follows: Floyd Mayweather (boxing), Tiger Woods (golf), Lionel Messi (football), Christiano Ronaldo (football), Conor McGregor (kick boxing). ), Neymar (football).

It’s imperative to state categorically that most of these athletes have probably never registered start-up companies to gain exposure, but they are undeniably talented at what they do due to consistency and dedication. While talent is essential, it takes a lot of seriousness, concentration and motivation to become a great successful athlete. Hence, millions of African youth, especially Nigerian youth, can be energized to master and pursue careers in various sports, just as we have seen in the entertainment and music industry. Undoubtedly, it could lead to a strong sports culture and competitiveness in both domestic and foreign markets.

Admittedly, sport is a real outlet that can provide a proactive solution to youth unemployment in Africa. This is because sports skills can be learned, developed and made a professional career, and it can have a significant positive impact. However, for these to merge, policymakers, sports associations and the government must make bold and responsive policies to encourage aggressive youth participation in sports and learning programs. This will provide the necessary encouragement and guidance to the interest and development of sport in Africa. In addition, if a more professional approach is taken in the sports industry, the government will also benefit and generate consistent income. It may even provide a new source of national economic growth and reduce sports tourism in developed countries.

It is supportive that the various sports associations should be designed to lead professionally, with a competent board of directors, just like any major global corporation. This provides an adequate structure to ensure sufficient followers, which will ultimately lead to massive sponsorships, great athletes, and significant marketing revenue, among other things. So many stakeholders – fans, advertisers, TV stations, investors and employees can benefit equally. Many of the positions within the sports industry are service-oriented, making it a labor-intensive industry.

In conclusion, sport can make a positive contribution to help increase the labor force in Africa, ultimately leading to the creation of sports that can be a cost-effective tool to tackle political agendas such as unemployment. It can also be a way to promote a healthier lifestyle among the teeming youth. Governments can develop sports policies and place community hubs in cities to bridge the unemployment gap, where young people can come to improve their sports skills and become professional athletes. That is why I see a great opportunity for African countries and the citizens if they can adopt these principles and start designing systems around sports and creating well-paying jobs that millions of young people can aspire to. Good luck!

Dr. Timi Olubiyi isan expert in entrepreneurship and business management with a Ph.D. in business administration from Babcock University Nigeria. He can be reached at @drtimiolubiyi on Twitter and[email protected].