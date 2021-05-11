The crux of my summers: volunteer mission to revive friendly cricket | Cricket

H.unfortunate: it’s a word many recreational cricketers have recently described themselves. And no, this isn’t the setup for some elaborate joke about the Sussex Cricket League voting against providing tea, even if there are now players sewing secret compartments in their bags to give them sausage rolls and wagon wheels somewhere.

No, hunger has been much more metaphorical in nature. The eagerness to go out and play. The desire to fill the yawning chasm of boredom formed by lockdown’s icy progression. Despite all the well-founded fear and perfectly understandable concern that the game would be hit another deadly by this pandemic, the enthusiasm to actually play cricket has rarely felt more tangible than in the past two summers.

The Spin doesn’t often devote to grassroots stories, but today we have a couple that’s too good, too damn encouraging not to share. Start with Rob Eastaway, author of the cricket book What is a Googly ?, who has decided to channel the royalties from the latest edition to a UK fund to invest in friendly adult cricket.

As a young man, Eastaways summers were all about playing for fun. Friendly cricket has been the crux of my summers, he says, the center of so many of my friendships and my happy memories. It’s this casual ending to the game that he sees dying, especially among younger people. That’s what makes me most angry. When kids grow up, they want to keep playing for fun, but unless you love it, there isn’t much for you by the time you’re in your 20s.

Club and league cricket can be alienating if you don’t have the skills to hold a place on the team. When you are the 11th best player in a squad, there is often little you can do other than standing awkwardly halfway through. The Googly Fund, which launched this month, hopes to re-inspire the friendly match’s ethos and inclusiveness by offering small-scale grants to players and teams who want to play but struggle to meet the basic requirements.

It can help you with money for ground rent, for example, or whatever shared equipment you’re missing, a bat and a ball, maybe some pads. The first grant to a group in Alfrick, Worcestershire was 150 to build a scoreboard. The gesture, Eastaway says, was as important as the sum. They were so excited and excited that you could see that this would be the catalyst for them to do more yourself. Just saying we believe in you can be enough to encourage people to play.

Eastaway can provide proof from its own sports experience. A conversation at school with another cricket nut resulted in a few dads challenging parents from another local elementary school to a game. That was in 2009. Twelve years later, that game spawned a busy schedule of casual matches with 200 players involved, many of whom hadn’t held bat since. they were in school, and some of them had never played before.

In Eastaways friendly matches, good club cricketers can play alongside absolute newbies and still enjoy a meaningful match, not least because they prefer declare-style games over limited overs. Batters must retire at the age of 25 and each team must use six bowlers. It’s also important, he says, to provide a net ahead of time so people don’t get embarrassed or pull their shoulder on the day when they first hit the ball.

Even the donation of a scoreboard can arouse enthusiasm among grassroots cricketers. Photo: Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Friendly cricket may have gone out of style, but when the game is serious about diversity, inclusion and encouraging people to play, it’s no less valuable than the Hundred’s brand slang bingo. Cricket fans have benefited from the system and have felt unloved for the past few years, Eastaway says. This is a fightback saying this is what cricket should be, and I hope it will resonate with a lot of people.

Our second story comes from Dorset, where Parley Cricket Club’s fourth-XI captain, Rob Franks, was one of those silent lockdown heroes who, when he saw a need, stepped in and met it. As the husband of an elementary school teacher, he realized that there would be many students in his area who would not have computer equipment to study at home. So he collected as many old laptops as he could get his hands on, and raised money for more. He eventually collected 10,000 worth of computers that, with the help of the school’s IT manager, PJ Oulton, were reconditioned for distance education and distributed to families who needed them.

He’s just such a positive person, says Alan Graham, the Dorset cricket manager who oversees Parley CC’s youth cricket. Franks is a district head coach and manages Parleys under 11; he has ambitions to coach at provincial level. Graham met him six years ago, when Franks first took his family to a children’s session.

Robs an all-rounder, says Graham, but it was about the time he started having pain in his leg, and that limited his ability to play. Tumors hollowed out Frankss left leg. He only hit his second game for Dorset Disability CC when he started twisting a soft delivery of his hips and fracturing and splintering his thigh. Do you know when you are in a forest and you are standing on a branch and you hear it break? Franks recalls. That’s how it sounded like my wife heard it from the pavilion.

After two years of constant pain and waiting in vain for the leg to heal, Franks had it amputated above the knee. It was the best decision I ever made, he laughs, except of course marrying my wife. He re-taught himself how to braid using the electronic prosthesis provided by the NHS. I had to physically change everything about my game, says Franks. Getting to the front foot and hitting a ball through blankets is a bit difficult, for example because I don’t have a knee.

Franks is happy with his at bat, he now averaged 68 over 12 games back in his first season, playing both disabled and able-bodied cricket for his club and province. But what he really likes is being able to run between the wickets again. To run at all. I was obsessed with running before the amputation, Franks says, and it’s a big part of coaching, being able to get involved in the fitness work and keep up with your players. I want to take my coaching as far as possible, but this is holding me back a bit.

It’s impossible to run on the electronic prosthesis that locks it in, so you eventually fall over looking a complete fool and he can only walk to the bowl as the action doesn’t allow a jump and accumulates in his action. But every grant Franks has applied for to purchase a running knife has been turned down because it doesn’t count as necessary equipment.

Franks could not pay the cost of 10,000 himself like so many, lost his job in lockdown, he set up a GoFundMe page and is immensely grateful to the friends, fellow players and cricket teams who have supported him and brought him closer to his goal. Middlesex Retweeted, some ex-players donated, it was fantastic, Franks says. It is just that last push to cross the line. And everything we do to achieve the goal goes to maintenance. It can, he laughs, even help his bowling.

The Googly Fund accepts both donations and grant applications. And you can donate to Rob Frankss GoFundMe page here.