Auburn Football: Projecting Tigers 2021 Depth Chart After Spring Transfers | National

Auburn football has lost a fair amount of depth since the end of spring. Quarterback Chayil Garnett, defensive tackle Jay Hardy, outside linebacker Jaren Handy and defensive backs Kamal Hadden and Chris Thompson Jr. all left the program in the space of a week.
But the transfer portal has the potential to give as much as needed. The Tigers have already added two transfers this year in Northwestern pass rusher Eku Leota and West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller, and they are almost certainly not done yet.
With that in mind, let’s reset what Auburn has on the roster on the way to Bryan Harsin’s first season and see which positions could use extra depth:
Second team: Grant Loy (Sr.)
Reserve: Dematrius Davis (Fr.)
Depth Needs Little: Harsin and Mike Bobo need to get more from their players (like four-star 2022 Holden Geriner commits), but Nix has been an iron man at quarterback and he’s got a senior behind him.
First team: Tank Bigsby (So.), Shaun Shivers (Sr.)
Second team: Devan Barrett (Sr.)
Summer arrival: Jarquez Hunter (Fr.)
Depth must be high: Bigsby and Shivers can be just as good a 1-2 punch as they were in the SEC, but running back has a high injury rate. Auburn gets really thin, very quickly when one of them has to miss.
First Team: Elijah Canion (R-Fr.), Kobe Hudson (So.), Ja’Varrius Johnson (So.)
Second Team: Ze’Vian Capers (So.), Shedrick Jackson (Sr.), Malcolm Johnson Jr. (R-Fr.)
Reserves: JJ Evans (R-Fr.), Caylin Newton (Sr.)
Summer Arrivals: Hal Presley (Fr.), Tar’Varish Dawson (Fr.)
Depth Needs Medium: Getting Capers, Jackson and Evans back to health (they missed most of the spring with injuries) would give the Tigers plenty of bodies, but they could use more experience when it becomes available on the transfer market.
First Team: John Samuel Shenker (Sr.), Luke Deal (So.), Brandon Frazier (So.), Tyler Fromm (So.), Landen King (Fr.)
Depth should be low: Auburn has so many options here that it felt comfortable moving the fan’s favorite JJ Pegues to the defensive line. The only question is how position coach Brad Bedell wants to use the players he has.
First Team: Austin Troxell (Sr.), Tashawn Manning (Sr.), Nick Brahms (Sr.), Keiondre Jones (So.), Brodarious Hamm (Sr.)
Second Team: Alec Jackson (Sr.), Brandon Council (Sr.), Jalil Irvin (R-Fr.), Kameron Stutts (So.), Brenden Coffey (Sr.)
Reserves: Kilian Zierer (Jr.), Tate Johnson (R-Fr.), Avery Jernigan (R-Fr.), Garner Langlo (Fr.), Prince Micheal Sammons (Sr.)
Summer arrival: Colby Smith (Fr.)
Depth Needs Medium: Seven of those players started multiple games around injuries last season, so there may be a solid starting group somewhere. But it certainly wouldn’t hurt to add one more veteran option.
First Team: Colby Wooden (So.), Marquis Burks (Sr.), Tyrone Truesdell (Sr.)
Second Team: Zykeivous Walker (So.), Dre Butler (Sr.), Lee Hunter (Fr.)
Reserves: Daniel Foster-Allen (R-Fr.), JJ Pegues (So.), Jeremiah Wright (So.)
Summer Arrivals: Marquis Robinson (Fr.), Tobechi Okoli (Fr.), Ian Mathews (Fr.)
Depth must be high: Hunter and Foster-Allen have no gaming experience, Pegues just moved to the defensive line, and Wright may be sidelined for a while after ripping his ACL. A seasoned addition, like the UAB transfer defense kit Tony Fair, which has shown keen interest in the Tigers, would go a long way in supporting this group.
First Team: Derick Hall (Jr.), Caleb Johnson (Jr.)
Second Team: TD Moultry (Sr.), Romello Height (R-Fr.), Nick Curtis (R-Fr.)
Summer Arrivals: Eku Leota (Jr.), Dylan Brooks (Fr.)
Depth should be low: Auburn has applied all the impact additions it needed at this position. Leota has two seasons of experience playing in the Big Ten for Northwestern where he picked up 6 career sacks. Brooks is the highest rated defensive end of the weak side to sign with the Tigers since Carl Lawson, who immediately impressed with four sacks as a freshman.
First Team: Zakoby McClain (Sr.), Owen Pappoe (Jr.)
Second Team: Chandler Wooten (Sr.), Cam Riley (So.), Wesley Steiner (So.)
Reserves: Kameron Brown (So.), Desmond Tisdol (So.)
Arrival summer: Joko Willis (Fr.)
Depth must be low: That will change next year, when Auburn could be without McClain, Pappoe and Wooten. But with them leading the way and Riley and Steiner a year older, this position is as deep as any other on the roster.
First Team: Roger McCreary (Sr.), Jaylin Simpson (So.), Nehemiah Pritchett (Jr.)
Second team: Marco Domio (Sr.), Eric Reed Jr. (R-Fr.), Malcolm Askew (Sr.), Devin Guice (Sr.)
Summer Arrivals: Dreshun Miller (Sr.), AD Diamond (Fr.)
Depth must be low: The addition of Miller in the top corner of West Virginia’s FBS best pass defense last season makes Auburn so strong here that Pritchett went to nickel and possibly Simpson got off the bench after both of them had a starting role facing last season McCreary had split. That’s probably why Hadden left playing time would be hard to come by.
First team: Smoke Monday (Sr.), Ladarius Tennison (So.)
Second Team: Zion Puckett (So.), Trey Elston (Sr.), Ahmari Harvey (Fr.)
Summer Arrivals: Cayden Bridges (Fr.), Juwon Gaston (Fr.)
Depth must be high: Thompson’s exit crosses most of all Auburn departure points after spring. Landing a player like Vanderbilt transfer Donovan Kaufman, who has experience playing in Derek Mason’s defense, would give the Tigers a necessary third-party safety and allow Puckett or Harvey to spend more time spelling Pritchett at nickel .