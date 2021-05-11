117 military athletes to be reported to PSC; sports law in top online





THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has released the list of approved personnel for detailed service (DS) to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) as athletes and coaches prepare for the Tokyo Olympics and the 31st Southeast Asian Games. We would like to thank Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana through the Office of the Chief of Special Service, AFP. The POC (Philippine Olympic Committee) and the NSAs (national sports federations) welcome those that need to be further clarified, said PSC Chairman William Ramirez in his recent session on PSC hour and Radyo Pilipinas Dos. A total of 117 national athletes and coaches from 22 sports have been registered, namely: athletics (13), badminton (2), baseball (6), basketball (4), boxing (8), cycling (9), judo (2) , kurash (1), lawn bowls (5), muay thai (3), obstacle course (1), rowing (6), sailing (5), sambo (1), sepak takraw (10), softball (7), swimming (6), Table Tennis (2), Triathlon (2), Weightlifting (6), Wrestling (12) and Parasports (6). There are 58 under the Philippine Air Force (PAF), 19 from the Philippine Army (PA) and 40 serving the Philippine Navy (PN). Mr. Ramirez stressed the importance of recruited national team members who abide by the agreement between the PSC, AFP, POC and the Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC). All agencies involved will formally sign the Memorandum of Understanding on the management, development and training of identified and potential soldier athletes by May 20. ONLINE TOP

Meanwhile, sports law in the Philippines will be the focus of the 13th session of PSC’s online National Sports Summit 2021 on May 12. Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) President and Philippine Reclamation Authority Chairman of the Board Alberto C. Agra, a lawyer, will lead the discussion. The atmosphere of sports law in our country is a much needed area of ​​discussion and sports educators, athletes, coaches and local government units should play an active role. We are extremely privileged that the POSF leader and the PRA chairman of the board of directors accompany us himself, said Mr. Ramirez of the following summits. The PSC Summit aims to gain insights from different stakeholders in the sport and use them as a basis for establishing a sustainable and workable short- to long-term plan for Philippine sports. All data collected from the web series will be processed and studied to create a new set of resolutions that will be presented to sports leaders for action.

