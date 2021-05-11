Japan’s Osaka ‘doubting’ Olympics should take place as doubts grow

Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka has admitted she is “not really sure” that the coronavirus-stricken Tokyo Olympics will take place as doubts grow over the Games just weeks before the opening ceremony.

The four-time tennis Grand Slam winner joined his fellow Japanese player Kei Nishikori to voice his concerns as Tokyo and other parts of Japan are still under a virus state.

A top politician also warned Japan still needs to make a “careful decision” about whether or not to hold the Games, which polls say have little public support.

The scrapping of the 2020 Olympics, postponed last year as the pandemic progressed, is an idea that has never completely disappeared, despite repeated claims by officials that they will continue.

A poll by a leading Japanese daily published Monday found that 59 percent of respondents want to cancel the Olympics, underscoring ongoing public concern about the risk of infections.

Osaka, Japan’s biggest sports star and a big potential gold medalist, said “to be honest, I’m not really sure” when asked if the Olympics should take place according to plan.

“I am an athlete, and my first thought is of course that I want to compete in the Olympics,” the four-time Grand Slam winner told the BBC.

“But as humans, I would say we are in a pandemic, and if people are not healthy, and if they don’t feel safe, then that’s definitely a big concern.”

Nishikori said there “definitely needs to be a discussion” about whether Tokyo should plow ahead.

“I don’t know how much they think about how they are going to make (a) bubble because these are not like 100 people,” he said.

“There are 10,000 people in the village playing tournaments. So I don’t think it’s easy, especially with what’s happening in Japan right now.”

– ‘So much to think about’ –

American Serena Williams, who has 23 Grand Slam titles – one of the all-time records – and four Olympic gold coins, said she has yet to commit to Tokyo.

“I haven’t spent 24 hours without her (three-year-old daughter Olympia), so that answers the question itself,” she said at the WTA tournament in Rome.

“I haven’t really thought much about Tokyo because it should have been last year and now it’s this year, and then there’s a pandemic and there’s so much to think about.”

Athletes have largely remained silent about the Olympics so far, unlike last year when there was a mass of complaints before the historic postponement in March.

A series of test events have been canceled, postponed or held behind closed doors, highlighting the challenges for organizers.

And an increasing number of sections of the Olympic torch relay have been scaled down and moved off-road to prevent people from congregating to watch, with the Hiroshima and Yamaguchi relay legs the latest victims, organizers said.

During a rehearsal for para-athletics on Tuesday, participants told AFP that they were training under the assumption that the Games would be held.

“It’s only natural that there are votes of disapproval. Under these circumstances, can we really hold a safe Olympic Games for everyone? I don’t think we can say yes with confidence now,” said Tomomi Tozawa, a 100m T63 runner.

“But as an athlete, we have to assume it’s going to go ahead and prepare for it until we’re told it’s been canceled,” she said.

Another para-athlete, Ikoma Tomoki, said he had “a strong desire to hold it, even given the circumstances.”

Olympic officials insist the Games can still be kept safe and have published rule books that they believe will ensure the virus will not spread since the start of the pandemic, the largest international event.

Toshihiro Nikai, number two in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Japan should seek advice from “Olympic experts” before deciding whether or not to hold the Games.

“A careful decision will be needed in the future,” he said late Monday, according to the Jiji Press news agency.

