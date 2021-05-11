National expert weighs in on the state of football recruiting in the Pac-12





Greg Biggins from 247Sports came to me on Monday to talk about recruiting college football. He is a national recruiting analyst and is always knowledgeable and entertaining. Listen to the full interview with Greg Biggins here. On the trends Biggins sees in recruiting during a pandemic: I think with the 2021 class with no available travel, we saw two big trends. One of them was early, early commitments. That was because kids wanted their response to be held and not able to wander, so why wait when you know a place is right for you? Maybe just hop on it now. We also saw a bit more regionalization, if that’s just a word. Children who could not attend schools or were unable to attend a school far from home. About the recruitment expectations for the 2022 class: I feel a lot of small classes with 2022. Seniors were allowed to get the extra year. Those scholarship numbers, we have yet to hear how quickly schools can get back to their 85 scholarship limit … will that take a year to do it? Two years? Three? Because of that uncertainty, I think classes could be small by 2022 … maybe 15-16 scholarships instead of the 25. Hence, we can see some early commitments. On how the Pac-12 fares against other conferences: OK I guess. I think Oregon, Washington, and USC have done pretty well, especially Oregon … it’s been a lot of Southern California kids. USC rallied in 2021 last year and had a top-10 class. Overall, we still saw a trend of many of the elite kids still listening to the Clemsons, Ohio States, Notre Dame, and Alabamas saying, what’s your goal? do you participate in the play-offs? … that’s called recruiting. You can always make up the numbers however you want, but the NFL Draft shows the trend that the SEC is better at getting guys into the NFL … it’s been hard for many Pac-12 schools to sort that out. If you have Ohio state then come in and say look at our preliminary numbers and you’ll be in the playoffs every year when you get here. It was a revealing interview with 247Sports national recruiting analyst. Well worth it. Biggins is always knowledgeable, forthright, and entertaining. He talked about Oregon, Oregon State and more in the interview. Listen to more with Greg Biggins here:

