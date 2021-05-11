Swinson to Play in East-West All-Star Football Game – Washington Daily News





Washington High School offensive tackle Ben Swinson will compete for the East All-Stars against the best of the West on Wednesday, July 21 at Grimsley High School in Greensboro. The 63,280-pound right tackle was a big part of the Pam Packs 9-2 season that ended in East’s regional final. WHS had one of the best rushing and scoring attacks in the state behind the senior. That’s why our jet sweeper to the right was so effective, said coach Perry Owens. I could use it to pull and also guide us to the left. He’s been working hard in the weight room since joining us for his sophomore year, replacing 20 pounds of blob with 20 pounds of muscle. The improvement is noticeable and he had a great last year for us. Swinson transferred from JH Rose HS in Greenville when his father became principal of Washington High School. He wasted no time participating in the Pam Packs off-season program. It was during the Tarboro game that fall that I realized I had a chance to be successful if I kept working, Swinson said. I bought what Coach Owens wanted us to do in the weight room and it’s the payoff for going to the East-West game. The game started in 1949 and was played every year until 2020 due to COVID-19. Swinson turns 31st Washington player in the East squad, coached this year by Jerry Cornwell of Ayden-Grifton. Uriah Lawrence represented the Pam Pack in 2019. We could only nominate two seniors and I went with Ben and Walt (Gerard), Owens said. This game is for guys who need that extra attention to get more attention from college coaches. I’m sure Ben will be playing football in the fall. Meanwhile, Swinson is looking forward to playing with and against the best seniors in the state and what’s in store for us. It’s a great honor to be playing in this game and it feels great, said Swinson. Ive had a few offers and spoke to a few coaches, so hopefully I’ll get it out in the next few weeks or so. I’ve tried to be a leader in insulting us and I always play hard until I hear the whistle. Hopefully that will take me to the next level.

