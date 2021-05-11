Bob Baffert says that Medina Spirit, winner of the Kentucky Derby, was treated with ointment containing steroids

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit was treated with an anti-fungal ointment containing the steroid betamethasone, which caused the horse to fail a post-race drug test, trainer Bob Baffert said Tuesday.

In a statement from his attorney, Baffert said Medina Spirit was being treated for dermatitis with the ointment once a day prior to the May 1 race, and experts in equine pharmacology have told him this could explain the test results. Baffert said the horse tested positive for 21 picograms of the compound, which is typically given to horses therapeutically to help their joints, and is a violation even at a small amount on race day in Kentucky.

Regardless of the reason, Medina Spirit would be disqualified from the Derby if a second round of testing shows the presence of betamethasone. Mandaloun, second of the Derby, would be declared the winner. It is not known how long it will take for the Kentucky referees to determine whether the results of the Derby should be valid or will change.



“Yesterday I was told that one of the substances is in [the ointment] Otomax is betamethasone. While we do not know definitively that this was the source of the alleged 21 picograms found in Medina Spirit’s post-race blood sample, and our investigation continues, I have been told by equine pharmacology experts that this could be the test results explain, ”Baffert said in the statement.

As such, I wanted to be candid about this fact as soon as I heard of this information. As I said, my research continues and we are not sure if this ointment was the cause of the test results or if the test results are even accurate as they have yet to be confirmed by the split sample, but again I was told that a finding of small amount, such as 21 picograms, could be consistent with the application of this type of ointment.

“I intend to continue the research and I will remain transparent. In the meantime, I would like to reiterate two points I made when this issue initially came to light. First, I didn’t know how betamethasone could possibly have gone through in Medina Spirit (until now), and this has never been an attempt to play the system or gain an unfair advantage. Second, horse racing must address the regulatory issue when it comes to substances that can harmlessly find their way into the system. horse racing.The picogram level system (that’s one trillionth of a gram) Medina Spirit earned its Kentucky Derby victory, and my pharmacologists have told me that 21 picograms of betamethasone would have had no effect on the outcome of the race.

“Medina Spirit is a deserved champion and I will keep fighting for him.”

Medina Spirit’s half-length Derby victory over Mandaloun gave Baffert his record seventh victory in the sport’s most important race. That milestone win is now in jeopardy after Baffert announced on Sunday that the test results showed the horse had the steroid betamethasone in its system. In August, a new standard was passed that any detectable amount of betamethasone in race tests is a violation. Betamethasone is legal under Kentucky racing rules, although it must be cleared 14 days before a horse race.

Baffert has denied all wrongs and had previously said that the horse had never been treated with betamethasone.

Baffert’s attorney Craig Robertson said it still plans to run Medina Spirit in the Preakness on Saturday. Baffert is not attending the race, saying he didn’t want to be a distraction. The Preakness draw is on the program on Tuesday afternoon.

Preakness officials said they were reviewing the facts before making a decision on the arrival of Medina Spirit. Robertson told The Associated Press that he planned to file a restraining order to stop the Preakness from banning Medina Spirit if that was the decision that was made.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.