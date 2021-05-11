Bennett football loses appeal, eliminated after COVID hiatus





BUFFALO NY (WIVB) – The game clock has run out for the Bennett High School football season. Section VI unanimously confirmed its decision on Monday to allow Lancaster Football to continue in the Class AA playoffs after Bennett was forced to pause due to COVID-19 protocols. “We feel terrible for all older student athletes, all student athletes and their coaches for the opportunity they have missed,” said district athletics director Mike House. “They qualified for a semi-final and we hoped that Section VI would reconsider today and allow us to plan the game.” Bennett had appealed the decision and asked for the game to be moved to Tuesday after the break ended. “We believe that the players should be able to manage this and play and compete the game as they want on the field,” said Nathaniel Kuzma, who is the general counsel for the Buffalo Public School District. District officials tell News 4 that they are investigating their next options for fighting this decision. They are also working on ways to add more Buffalo Public Schools representation to the Section VI board. Bennett High School pressures Section VI to allow football team to advance their season rather than lose

“Executive Director Mark DiFilippo did not remind schools of the policy until April 30 in his monthly report,” Section VI said in a statement. “The report states, If a team goes on Pause during Sectionals, their opponent will move up. Games WILL NOT be delayed. ‘ The section has consistently applied this practice over several seasons. “ Lancaster, seeded first in the group of four teams, will host # 2 Orchard Park for the Class AA title Friday at 7pm. Quakers blank Red Devils to advance to Section VI Championship

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been on the News 4 team since 2019. Check out more of her work here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos