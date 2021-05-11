Sports
Bradshaw and Reed advance to the district tennis
CENTERVILLE – Wilmington’s dual team of Caleb Reed and Avery Bradshaw have qualified for next week’s Division I Southwest District tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.
Reed and Bradshaw played in the Division I Centerville Sectional on Monday and won three games to continue in the sectional tournament on Wednesday-morning.
“Avery and Caleb have had a goal of qualifying for districts for years and seeing it play for them is definitely a high point in my career,” said WHS coach Steve Reed. “You can see from their score that nothing went easy. They had to play eight sets in one day with not much downtime and they just got better and better as the day went on. Their quarter bracket had several great teams and to come out on top is just great. “
In total, Wilmington players won six games in the always difficult section.
“I was very happy with how the team represented not only Wilmington High School but also the SBAAC to go to the Division 1 Centerville Sectional and win so many games,” said Reed.
Isaac Martini and Trey Reed won singles matches while Alex Lazic and Matt Butcher’s team won their doubles opener.
“Isaac played incredible tennis and is just so difficult for any player to deal with,” said Reed. “He’s a slow starter, but once he knows what his opponent is, he usually wins. Trey is one of my most improved players late this season, playing his best tennis in the second set against Centerville. Matt and Alex were so much fun to watch this season and they went out playing their best tennis. Collin (Webber) moved to the singles field for sectionals and played some great runs today. His game was much closer than the score showed. “
RESUME
May 10, 2021
Division I Sectional
@Centerville High School
Singles
1-Isaac Martini won 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 against Centerville; lost 3-6, 1-6 to Bellbrook
2-Collin Webber lost 0-6, 1-6 to Miamisburg
3-Trey Reed won 6-0, 6-0 against Xenia; lost 0-6, 4-6 to Centerville
Double
1-Caleb Reed, Avery Bradshaw beat Bellbrook 6-3, 1-6, 6-1; won 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 against Monroe; won 6-3, 6-3 vs. Centerville
2-Matt Butcher, Alex Lazic beat Edgewood 6-0, 6-0; lost 0-6, 0-6 to Centerville
Avery Bradshaw and Caleb Reed
