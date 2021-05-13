Rome: Nadal slides and slides and scrambles past Shapovalov | TENNIS.com

When will Rafael Nadal officially become the underdog in a clay court game? When he puts down a set? A set and a break? A set and almost two breaks? Match point?

How about never?

For anyone who wanted Nadals and saw woolly 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) comeback beat Denis Shapovalov in Rome on Thursday, that last answer should seem like the right answer. Rafa was behind by all of the above scores but still managed to slide and slide and work her way to victory in three and a half hours.

It’s the last three and a half hours, which is perhaps the most impressive. Late Wednesday, Nadal had finished another tough game against another tough young opponent, Jannik Sinner. When Rafa returned less than 20 hours later, he didn’t look quite ready. Shapovalov quickly took advantage of his advantage by breaking Nadal in the opening match, breaking him again for 3-0 and then breaking him to start the second set.

Shapo flew across the field; Rafa trudged. Shapo tossed his forehand into the corners for winners; Rafa tried to get the ball past the service line. The Canadian is a lefty, and he took full advantage of that fact by forcing Nadal deep into his forehand corner and not letting him step back for the inside-out forehand he loves.

Tennis fans everywhere were waiting for the turnaround. For a millisecond it looks like it wouldn’t happen. With 0-3 behind in the second set, Nadal went broke on a few shots, instead of digging in and grinding. I wondered if he had pulled the cord and would start his preparations early in Paris. I should have known better. Instead, Nadal saved a break point to avoid an 0-4 demise, then Shapovalov broke from 40-0. You could see the tide change in the score and in the shots: now it was Nadal who swung free and beat the winners beforehand; now it was Shapovalov who made careful casual mistakes.

But give Shapovalov credit for not completely crumbling. After Nadal won the second set, the two went through a third set that was at once brilliant, exhausting and thoroughly unpredictable. Opportunities were earned and opportunities were wasted by both players. Shapovalov had an early lead but was unable to hold on to it. Nadal got chances of breaking late but couldn’t cash them in.

In the end, Shapovalov reached match point twice, with Nadal serving at 5-6. On the first he sent a backhand long, on the second he thrust a forehand straight into the air. He had made it to the finish, but he couldn’t swing his arm over it. Shapo had hit a wall he had made himself and Nadals. In the decisive tiebreaker, he kept going for more and kept missing.

To be able to win these kinds of matches against young players, give me confidence with my body, said Nadal referring to this win and his equally long win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Barcelona final. It is true that I have to do things better tomorrow.

Nadal did not reach his highest level in this, as he did the night before against Sinner. He improved as the match went on, but instead of rushing to a comeback win, he needed a little luck to survive and progress. Now hell has to do it all again on Friday.

The most important thing for me today is physical recovery, isn’t it? Nadal said. Have been a positive win for me. I fought a lot to the end to get to the quarter-finals. Tomorrow is a chance to play a quarter-final match. I hope to be ready to compete well.

Let’s see how I wake up in the morning.

One thing we know is that Nadal won’t be out until the last point is played.