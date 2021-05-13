Youth Ice Hockey Coach Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas Chicago Area Cared for Sexually Abused Players, Federal Lawsuit Alleges

CHICAGO (WLS) – In 1999, 17-year-old Kelly Gee left Alaska to pursue his dream of ice hockey in Danville, Illinois.

“I was very removed from my family and lived a very limited, lonely and unstable life in my teenage years,” said Gee.

However, after meeting famed hockey coach Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas, he said that he, Michael Sacks, Christopher Jensen and others were groomed and sexually assaulted by Adrahtas.

Adrahtas is said to have forced them to be blindfolded and tied up while performing sexual acts on them.

“I lost my family through my degenerative trauma that I struggle with every day. Every day. Basically, I’ve alienated every relationship I’ve ever had, everyone who ever loved me,” said Gee.

Jacobson Legal Services Attorney Nicholas Economakos said that even after allegations of wrongdoing surfaced in 2010, Adrahtas coached for years at Robert Morris University, now Roosevelt University.

“Chico Adrahtas knew for 40 years that he was protected because of his successes on the ice rink,” said Economakos.

Now Gee has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the University of Minnesota, USA Hockey, Amateur Hockey Association Illinois and Thomas Adrahtas.

AHAI says in part:

In February 2010, after receiving a formal sexual abuse allegation that occurred 26 years earlier, AHAI suspended former coach Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas … He was banned from coaching any youth hockey programs in Illinois. “

An AHAI spokesperson said they have reported the alleged sexual abuse to Cook County and DuPage States attorneys and no action has been taken against their leadership.

Roosevelt University, said in part, “We have taken steps to ensure that our students and athletes are safe and comfortable raising any concerns. The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff is our highest priority. priority. “

The University of Minnesota told ABC 7 that they have not reviewed the lawsuit and typically do not comment on ongoing lawsuits.

Adrahtas herself and USA Hockey did not respond to requests for comment.

“If they had done the right thing, Chico would never have gotten to me, the others before me, and, God forbid, anyone who was after me,” Gee said.

Gee and Sacks started a foundation to help survivors of sexual abuse. You can learn more by visiting Survivors for Change website.

Read AHAI’s full statement:

In February 2010, after receiving a formal allegation of sexual abuse that occurred 26 years earlier, AHAI suspended former coach Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas pending a disciplinary hearing, which Mr. Adrahtas refused to attend, pushing his suspension for remained in effect indefinitely. are no longer allowed to coach youth hockey programs in Illinois. AHAI officials immediately notified USA Hockey, reporting the alleged sexual abuse to the state law firms of DuPage and Cook, as well as to the now deceased hockey director at the Robert Morris University, where Mr. Adrahtas was coaching at the time AHAI does not supervise college hockey.

In 2020, the U.S. Center for SafeSport opened an investigation of individuals led by AHAI in 2010 to investigate whether they had received a report of child sexual abuse by Mr. Adrahtas and failed to report the information. In April 2021, SafeSport informed those individuals that it was closing the case and taking no further action. SafeSport has not provided an investigative report or factual findings regarding the actions of the AHAI leaders.

AHAI respects the courage and credibility of those individuals who have come forward to relate their traumatic experiences and they are to be believed. AHAI strongly condemns sexual misconduct and does not tolerate any behavior that poses a risk to the health, safety and well-being of all players and participants. AHAI believes the association has acted responsibly in handling the 2010 allegation and has met or exceeded its legal, moral and ethical obligations.

Read Roosevelt University’s full statement: Roosevelt University values ​​every member of its community. It is important for the university to ensure that all students, faculty and staff are comfortable with their concerns at all times and will promptly and thoroughly investigate them.

We have taken steps to ensure that our students and athletes are safe and comfortable raising any concerns. The safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff is our highest priority. Roosevelt has extensive resources and a clear reporting hierarchy to support students dealing with assault, abuse, or inappropriate behavior. roosevelt.edu/title-ix. ”