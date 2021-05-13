Player and fighter | The Indian Express





It’s been a heartbreaking week for the sports world. After two Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legends, Covid-19 took away Indian table tennis original poster boy Venugopal Chandrasekar. Chandra was not only a daring paddler with breathtaking table boats. He was also a strong-willed champion who kept his enthusiasm for life from being diminished by a four-month coma, a fighter who won a groundbreaking medical-legal case, and a dedicated coach with an obsession with keeping the Indian table tennis assembly line running. Chandras peaked as a player in the late 70s and early 80s, the pre-television era in which even non-cricket stadiums would have homely signs on match days. Table tennis stars were household names and impressionable, sports-mad schoolchildren searched for their posters to decorate their rooms. Oldtimers also talk about tournaments where police had to lathi attack unruly crowds to get a glimpse of Chandras’ enchanting forequarters, the graceful footwork, the artfulness in his strokes, and the casual deceit that made him the most watchful player of those time was. generation. However, that magic spell didn’t last. At the age of 25, the national hero almost fell from a botched knee surgery. He recovered, but his balance and eyesight had deteriorated. That didn’t see him saying goodbye to table tennis. As a coach he took care of national top players such as S Raman and G Sathiyan. The work that Chandra and his contemporaries such as Kamlesh Mehta are doing has seen a new wave in Indian table tennis. Sathiyan was part of the Indian team that historically won bronze at the Asian Games 2018. Indian paddlers can now dream of being on a podium in tournaments with players from China, Korea and Japan. Chandra was living his dream through his students. He gave back to the sport more than what he got out of it.

