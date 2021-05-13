Sports
Texas Ranges Superfan, Cookie Lady, Dies at 82 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Rangers superfan and “cookie lady” Shirley Kost passed away on Thursday and will be remembered by the team with a moment of silence during an upcoming game, the team said. She was 82.
Shirley, affectionately known to many as “The Cookie Lady,” and her husband Cal have been part of the Rangers family for nearly three decades.
They started attending games when they moved to Pantego in 1979, but with the opening of The Ballpark in Arlington (later renamed Globe Life Park) in 1994, the team said the couple’s fandom was getting feverish.
“The first time I saw it (the baseball field), I thought it was beautiful,” Shirley Kost told NBC 5 in 2019. “We loved it. It’s beautiful. The exterior is just a great showpiece.”
The team said that Shirley and her husband Cal, who went to work as ushers in the baseball field, were also annual visitors to Rangers spring training camps in Florida and Arizona.
It was there that she first earned her nickname ‘The Cookie Lady’. In the late 1990s, Cal suggested she send Rangers pitcher John Wetteland a stack of cookies to thank him for letting her ride the back of his bike.
They were a hit and it wasn’t long before news about her cookies started – not just with the team, but with fans she ran into. And it got to the point where she couldn’t show her face in the baseball field without bringing some cookies to share.
“I don’t know if I’m good,” Shirley said with a smile in 2019. “But I’m persistent. I like baking.”
Globe Life Park has been the source of excitement, fun, and memories for North Texas baseball fans for 25 years. That was especially the case for Rangers super fans Cal and Shirley Kost.
Shirley told NBC 5 that she estimates she bakes 7,000-8,000 cookies each season and shares them not only with players, but also with fans, broadcasters and anyone who needs a cookie.
“It’s a lot of cookies,” said Shirley Kost. “A lot of cookies make a lot of friends.
Over the years, more and more memorabilia has been added to the couple’s home, which some say resembles a Rangers museum with autographed baseballs, framed photos of players, and even an old chair from the original Arlington Stadium.
The Texas Rangers said they will greatly miss Shirley’s support and it will be a noticeable difference without her in the stands and during spring practice.
“It’s always been a welcome sight for players and coaches to see the Kosts in the backfields every year during spring practice, and it just wasn’t the same without them being there in 2021,” the team said on Thursday.
“We will not soon forget Shirley’s unwavering support and enthusiasm for the team and its players and coaches over so many seasons. This is a very sad day. The Rangers are sending their thoughts and prayers to Cal and all of Kost’s family on this very difficult daytime, ”the team said.
A moment of silence in Shirley’s memory will be observed ahead of Monday night’s game with the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field.
