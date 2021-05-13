Sportradar acquires InteractSport to improve its cricket offering





Sportradar has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Melbourne-based InteractSport, a sports data and technology company with partnerships between a range of leading sports organizations with particular depth and expertise in cricket. This acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals. Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world with a worldwide fan base of more than two billion. By combining Sportradars’ industry-leading commercialization and distribution framework with InteractSports products, content creation capabilities and subject matter expertise, Sportradar believes it creates the opportunity to unlock significant growth within regional and global markets for its customers. The InteractSports product portfolio includes a comprehensive suite of digital sports management platforms with capabilities for match management, electronic scores, registration management, and fan-friendly web and mobile applications. It also offers a world-class data collection tool and an automated live streaming and in-game cricket production and management solution. Currently, InteractSport works with leading cricket boards such as Cricket Australia and the England & Wales Cricket Board, in addition to other established and prominent sports partners such as Netball Australia and Football Australia. Carsten Koerl, CEO of Sportradar Group, said: This acquisition offers Sportradar the opportunity to expand its data and content offering. As cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, we see this as a growth opportunity for the company, especially given the importance of the sport in the Asian region. I have a huge admiration for what [InteractSport CEO] Sam Taylor and his team have achieved it so far. I look forward to working with him and InteractSport to continue to create value for our sports partners and deliver great products and services to our customers around the world. Sam Taylor, CEO of InteractSport, said: InteractSport has always been driven by innovation and delivering advanced solutions that benefit sports organizations and their fans. Alignment with Sportradar is a natural step in achieving our corporate vision, it allows us to scale our business to develop exciting new products, reach new markets and bring even more benefit to our current and future customers. We are excited about the opportunity to combine InteractSports digital and data capture solutions with Sportradars’ market-leading commercialization and distribution capabilities, and the value this can bring to our platform partners, their digital and high-performance teams, and the billions fans of the sport. we have work with all over the world. Our team is excited to join the Sportradar family and we can’t wait to get started. This agreement marks Sportradar’s third acquisition to date in 2021, most recently with the announcement to acquire US-based Synergy Sports. Sportradar continues to expand its presence in Asia and recently partnered with the Asian Football Confederation and the K League to expand its regional footprint.







