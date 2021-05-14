Irregularities in the selection process of Trenton Head Varsity Football Coach identified | News

Trenton school Supt. Douglas Mentzer’s attempt to rectify the ship after the selection process to choose the new head football coach was engulfed in controversy.

To bring a sense of order and calm to the district, Mentzer first discussed the procedure that Mike Hawkins, a Little League coach, chose over Aaron Segedi and Bill Miller, two other finalists with established Trenton varsity coaching experience in high school. school.

He then shared that information at Monday’s Education Council meeting.

Some of the irregularities findings revealed the following:

A perceived bias was compounded by the lack of a system of checks and balances.

There were two panels and their role was not clear to all members. Some were unsure whether they were a selection committee versus a screening or advisory committee.

No one on the interview panel had any qualifications or experience in high school football coaching.

Panelists were subordinates at their respective workplace of either a candidate or a panelist.

The student athlete panel was not screened.

The first search has been discontinued at the beginning of this month and a new one is underway.

In the future, there are things that will be implemented to ensure that the process and final decision is better representation of the candidates and selection requirements, officials said.

There will be a clear confidentiality agreement and associated expectations, and there will be a scoring section.

Candidates for the job will also have a better chance of showing their knowledge of the game in addition to teaching their philosophy.

The overall process and planning are also communicated to everyone.

The following is the new plan for the football interview process as outlined in a statement from the warden:

A set of criteria (rubric) was devised for what we would like to see in an ideal football coach. A list of desired references was posted in a post and will be collected from applicants who provided their information to the panel prior to the first interview.

A first interview panel has been set up to conduct a first football knowledge interview. This interview process is called the X and O committee and is made up of current and former football coaches and sports directors. This part of the process is believed to take just over an hour with a 15 minute break between interviews.

A second interview panel has been established consisting of students, football players, parents, community members and the district administration.

Once the candidates have been selected, more information will be posted.

Mentzer said the football coach’s job at varsity is emotional for many, and the biggest aspect that made it difficult was the system of insufficient checks and balances.

The Chief Inspector went on to say that James Trush, the district athletic director who initially selected Hawkins, has hired 64 of Trentons coaches to date.

Three of those recruits replaced high school hall of fame coaches in three different sports.

The system is broken, but not by one person, Mentzer said. It must be resolved. We will have two panels in the future. It will take away the emotional aspect. We would take people beyond the personal and focus on the system.

The Chief Inspector said he will contact the three finalists from the initial selection process and hopes that anyone who applied initially will reapply.

Segedi said he has no intention of applying and Miller said he does not want to work under the current athletic director. There’s no word on whether Hawkins plans to re-apply.

Mentzer said he plans to reach out to all applicants in person for an interview about the job and the improved system.

I want to have a lot of candidates to talk about, said Mentzer, who acknowledged that several people have already applied for the job.

Regardless of the outcome, the decision will be difficult for some to accept, depending on the candidate they support.

The superintendent said he realizes there will be some level of opposition no matter which candidate is selected.

He and Trush have been the target of not only criticism of their decisions, which often come with their respective views, but also personal attacks.

Those, Mentzer said, were hurtful.

As a district leader, Mentzer said they are doing their best to address any concerns raised since the trial began.

Click here, then look to the right for the morning newsletter signup for The News Herald, and you can get the top headlines from the …

The following are new members of the first and second committee members and their ties:

Co-Chairs: Hedke Elementary School Principal Vince Porreca and Trush

Central Office Staff: Assistant Supt. Stephanie OConnor as Superintendent and Mentzer as the person on appeal making a decision in the event of an impasse

Sports staff: Carlson High School assistant varsity football coach Ryan Buttson, Airport High School head football coach Jim Duffy, retired Allen Park head football coach Tom Hoover, Huron girls basketball coach Leticia Horry, Trenton girls basketball coach Chuck Perez, Monroe Public Schools athletic director John Ray and a awaiting the position of head soccer coach / athletic director

Community Member / Parent: Kyle Fater, Josh Hook, Fred Keier, Anna Mierkowicz, Donna Rickman, and Brian Schotthoefer

Student / football players: four confidential counselors

After an investigation into the process that the Trenton varsity football course recommended, it is given to a Little League coach, more than two experienced c …

Trenton school Supt. Douglas Mentzer said he wants to calm his emotions after the selection of his district’s new head football coach …

After an hour-long stream of speakers discussing the selection process and hiring the new football coach, the Trenton Board of Education …