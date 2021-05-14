Christian Heritage’s Luke Winslow seems to end the perfect tennis season





DEL CITY Luke Winslow has spent more time on the basketball court in recent years than on the tennis court. A multisport athlete at Christian Heritage Academy, realized that basketball was his true passion in high school, and he plans to compete to the next level. Despite his focus less on tennis in recent years, Winslow’s natural athleticism and hand-eye coordination make it easy for him to switch quickly when spring arrives. That was certainly the case this season. Winslow will participate in the Class 4A state tournament at the OKC Tennis Center on Friday with a 23-0 record in No. 1 singles. He led CHA to a regional championship this week and was one of the most dominant players in the state. Hell attempt to end his tennis career with his first state title. He’s winning, and he’s winning big against really good players, said CHA coach Wayne Thomas. More:Oklahoma High School Boys Tennis: Five Players to Watch State Tournaments Winslow, who will likely play basketball at Tarleton State as a walk-on favorite, has competed in three sports this year. He averaged 19 points per game as a guard in basketball and is one of the few players in school history to score 1,500 career points. After basketball, he started playing tennis and even played on the CHA golf team for the first time. He has exceeded his own expectations in tennis so far. My goal at the start of the year was to just make it to the podium, Winslow said. But now I think my bigger goal is to win the state title. Winslow started playing tennis when he was in seventh grade. His older brother was the first to start the sport and Winslow decided to join him. His game has evolved over the years. Thomas, a professor at OU close to Winslow and his family, said Winslow’s mental strengths have been just as important this season as anything. He’s extremely smart, Thomas said. He is clearly gifted but only smart about understanding athletics and strategy. Also mentally tough. He may have a bad game, but he can just get past it. Nothing comes into his head. Highest confidence, supreme focus and intensity, and God-given talent. Winslow’s ability to adapt on the fly is another thing that makes him a special player. That’s a skill hell probably needs when you’re facing the best players in the state this week. You really do see him get better as the match goes on, Thomas said. You see how his game improves. It’s just phenomenal to watch.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos