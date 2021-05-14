Rochard sends Hokies to ACC Semifinals





Next game: vs. Clemson 5/14/2021 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON ACC network LOUISVILLE, Ky. Virginia Tech softball is on to the semi-finals of the ACC-tournament after a 4-1 victory over Notre Dame in Thursday’s quarter-finals. The Hokies (33-12, 23-11 ACC) received a complete game from the ACC Pitcher of the Year Keely Rochard (25-7) who took the win after only four hits and not conceding any earned runs to the Irish (31-13, 20-10 ACC). The junior struckout seven batters, including a swinging strikeout to get out of a basesloaded block without giving up a run in the fifth inning. On the record, Tech got four RBI-hits on Wednesday, including first-year triples Cameron Fagan and Emma Ritter play in their first collegiate postseason game. Alexa MIlius had an RBI single and Darby Trull added an RBI-double. Milius, who played in her first ACC tournament, was the only Hokie to register multiple hits against the Irish. ROCHARD QUOTE About her approach in the circle against Notre Dame “This time I was able to mix a lot more just because I knew I would see on my own [Notre Dame] for one game. This time I was able to use all my pitches. “ About how the team is playing now “We’re making good adjustments, we still have a lot that we can improve at, but that’s the good thing. We haven’t really peaked, we’re on our way there.” THE GAME The Hokies wasted no time putting points on the board when Fagan, the number 2 batter, hit a triple into rightfield and the lead-off hitter scored Kelsey Brown at the bottom of the first. Next batter, Milius, singled to the right to bring Fagan home from third base. After freshmen Addy Greene led off in the bottom of the second inning with a walk and a stolen base, Trull doubled into deep midfield to bring Greene home for the Hokies’ third run in the ball game. After Notre Dame made it a 3-1 game in the top of the fourth inning, the Hokies answered the right back with a leadoff single by Greene and a triple to the right by Ritter to claim the three-run right back lead. The Irish had their best chance of tying the game or taking the lead in the top of the fifth after loading the bases, but Rochard ended the inning with her fifth strikeout of the game. The righthanded retired the last five batters she faced to earn her 25thth victory of the season. REMARKS Milius was the only Hokie with multiple hits on Thursday. The sophomore is now second in the team with a .316 batting average. Brown swept another base on Thursday, bringing her season total to 30 steals of the season and has yet to be thrown out on the starting paths. Milius, Fagan, and Ritter all had RBI’s in their first ACC Tournament game. Rochard did not allow a deserved run for the 16th time this season. NEXT ONE The Hokies will be back in Louisville on Friday and will face ACC regular season champion Clemson on ACC Network at 1pm.

