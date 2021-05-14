‘Sri Lanka must play intrepid cricket to win matches’: Kusal Perera





After being appointed as Sri Lanka’s ODI skipper, Kusal Perera said on Thursday that his side must play intrepid cricket to win more cricket matches. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced a roster of 18 members on Wednesday for its upcoming three-game ODI series against Bangladesh. The team will leave for Bangladesh on May 16 and the Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa approved the team. Sri Lanka will be led by Kusal Perera, while Kusal Mendis will be his replacement for the three-game ODI series. “We have to play intrepid cricket to win matches. You can’t be afraid of losing. If you’re worried about your place, don’t give 100 percent. What I’m going to tell the players is go and give everything. If we do. Play fearlessly, even when we’re practicing, you can play the same way in a match I told the team If we’re afraid we’ll fall even further I’m trying to build a culture where the players are very confident, “quoted ESPNcricinfo Perera. The three-game series that is part of the ODI Super League will be held on May 23, 25 and 28, in a bio bubble stretching between the team’s hotel and Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Sri Lanka will arrive in Dhaka on May 16, when the party will complete a three-day quarantine. The visitors will then play a practice match on May 21. “I really love to play personally intrepid cricket, and that’s where my success has been. Every time I’ve played with fear it hasn’t worked for me. I want everyone to play like that. You can’t guarantee that you will play well this way, but the chances of it going well are higher, ”said Perera. “But you have to practice well to instill that fearlessness. Because if you are 100 percent sure of the shot you are playing, you can play without fear. You have to understand your strengths and weaknesses. Where does the ball have to be. For me. to hit it? Will I get myself in trouble by hitting there? You gotta have that understanding. If you are a bowler you gotta know what ball can wicket and throw a dot. These things help you to play fearlessly. As a field unit, you have to carry the same ethos, and I have great hope for the upcoming Bangladesh series on our fielding, “he added. After the conclusion of the ODI series on May 28, the Sri Lankan team will leave the next day. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently played a two-game test series, which was won by the first. Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh by 209 points in the second Test, while the first ended in a draw. Sri Lanka ODI Team: Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Danushka Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Garlic Shanaka, Ashen Service, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando. This story was published from a wire desk feed with no text modifications.

