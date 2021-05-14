Landing TJ Finley would be shot in the arm that Bo Nix needs





With the recent news that Auburn’s football program had a high chance of landing a six-foot-six, 250-lb QB transfer, it’s not hard to see shadows from their 2010 National Championship run. LSU’s TJ Finley is only a 3-star recruit, but like Cam Newton over a decade ago, he has an interest in going to the Plains to rewrite his legacy. In his first season, Finley saw game action in trash during two Tiger wins and two Tiger losses. One of those losses was a 13-24 performance, two interceptions against Auburn football at Jordan-Hare, and another was a 9-25 performance, two interceptions at College Station in a loss against Texas A&M. Those two duds aside, Finley was effective in wins against Arkansas and South Carolina and in a losing attempt against Alabama. Against the Gamecocks, Finley was able to find the end zone three times (once with his feet) and had a TD-INT ratio of 3: 0 against the Hogs and Crimson Tide. Finley is a TE-sized gamer with the ability to run over defenders. He has a strong arm, large size, and an interest in Auburn (per 247Sports): “There’s a chance there,” Finley said. “Many people in the organization there since the arrival of the new staff believe I can come in and compete for the runway. I don’t go there to backup. “ New head coach Bryan Harsin has an eye for quarterback talent. He took an interest in Zach Wilson and Trey Lance, respectively # 2 and # 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft, while in Boise State. His staff have been in contact with Finley “every day” for the past week, writes Shea Dixon. Finding a legit QB option to challenge Bo Nix would be next-level thinking by Harsin and co. Nix had a decent performance on A-Day, but he still passed the heads of his receivers a few times and only had a 60% completion rate. Finley could win the job, but Nix is ​​still the best bet to start under the first week against Akron. Finley would loom in the background for the runway when Nix drops the ball in week three at Beaver Stadium against Penn State and in Death Valley week five against LSU. With that competition, the best could come out in Nix. Or not. Regardless, Auburn football would be objectively in better shape if TJ Finley were on the QB depth chart.

