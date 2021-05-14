CR women’s tennis coach build-up program to start autumn 2021 – Times-Standard

Jason Maki, the College of the Redwoods’ upcoming women’s tennis coach, is building on the program ahead of the first competitive season in the fall of 2021.

Maki was named women’s tennis coach earlier this year when the program was announced. His resume boasts over 30 years of experience in private clubs, collegiate DI level and prep tennis coaching. In his most recent roles, he was a coach at the No Quit Tennis Club in Las Vegas and a manager at the Salem Swim and Tennis Club in Oregon.

As a player, he has won more than 10 tournaments. One of his awards is a Humboldt-Del Norte League tennis tournament championship, held on the college courts in the 1989-1990 school year.

“Jason is a local product who graduated from St. Bernard’s and has a wealth of knowledge and coaching experience in tennis at all age levels, locally and throughout California and Oregon,” said College of the Redwoods athletics director Bob Brown in the report. announcement of the appointment. . He has a clear vision for our new women’s tennis program and we are extremely excited about the opportunities this program will bring to female student athletes both academically and athletically at CR. ”

Maki is also a former CR student and a graduate of Humboldt State.

The prospect of creating a program from scratch comes with its own challenges as not many players are aware that the college offers a competitive collegiate tennis program.

“When it comes to a serious situation, you just have to let them know you have a program because everyone assumes there is no tennis team because there hasn’t been a tennis team for ages,” Maki said.

Connecting with local coaches and programs from outside the area, into Redding and Mendocino County, was one of Maki’s first steps. He has sent over 50 recruitment emails with some of the answers that come back to him.

Despite its broad scope, he gives priority to local players.

“Being a community college, our first priority is to look at every local girl we have and let them know that they definitely have a chance to play college-level tennis,” he said.

Maki watched the Humboldt-Del Norte League singles tournament at Eureka High in April, in which the Arcata High team claimed all six singles titles. He said there should be an opening for prep tennis players to continue playing in Humboldt County.

“I saw the girls competing in it and as far as I know there are only a few older girls who even have the opportunity to get out of high school and play. But all their coaches got my recruitment email, so that if the seniors were interested in staying here, they would have an opening to play college tennis here, ”stated Maki.

Part of the development of the program is also making it attractive to prospective students.

“You actually have to create a program that doesn’t just give you local children who are thinking about going to another (junior college). You create a program that they want to stay for because it is a quality program. Obviously, I’m bringing my references to the table, which is exciting for me because I grew up playing tennis here, ”explains Maki.

For Maki it is a special feeling to return to his old school to coach tennis.

“One of the first things I told our track and field leaders is that CR clearly had a very special place for me,” said the coach. “So to be able to go back there all those years later, after gathering all this knowledge and experience, to be at the helm of starting the women’s tennis program is super exciting for me.”

As part of his on-campus duties, Maki will also teach the general student tennis course as well as conditioning classes.

As the season approaches, he hopes to work with his athletes and that word of the program will continue to spread.

“I’m looking forward to getting some players into those (tennis) classes and laying some groundwork for our first season. And hopefully we’ll go out and make it known, ”Maki said.