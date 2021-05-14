Megan Bozek plans to keep her hockey dream alive

Canada is now the home of Megan Bozek.

Logical, because hockey is king there and Bozek is all about hockey.

The Buffalo Grove resident has been all about hockey since she started skating at the age of 2.

She played in college, in national competitions and professionally abroad.

But when Bozek, a defender, has something really important to train for, she comes home, to the suburbs, to her comfort zone, and to her home job in Vernon Hills.

“It’s what I do to prepare for major tournaments,” said Bozek.

30-year-old Bozek, a 2009 graduate of Stevenson, will train at the Glacier Ice Arena to prepare for the 2021 World Championships later this year, as well as preparing for the US Olympic Trials.

The Olympic stages are in June and the World Championship, to be played in Canada this week, has been moved to August.

Bozek was named to the World Cup team in April, her fourth stint on the team.

She hopes to get back on track with the Olympic team. She was part of the 2014 US Olympic team and won silver, but missed the cut in 2018.

“Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, and it was difficult (in 2018),” said Bozek. “I’d love to get back in. I just have this love for hockey and this whole thing (playing hockey with the national team) is a dream come true. It’s been a fun trip and I want to keep it going.”

Bozek’s journey began while she was tagging along with her older brothers, Stephen and Dan.

They both played hockey and she wanted to do what they were doing.

Bozek played on her first team with boys when she was six and by eighth grade she was on a girls team.

At the University of Minnesota, Bozek helped the Golden Gophers win back-to-back national championships during her junior and senior years. Her senior year, Minnesota, put in a perfectly 41-0 unbeaten season.

“That was really exciting and I just wanted to keep doing it,” Bozek said of her hockey success.

Bozek made her way into the national team pool, playing in foreign competitions, including in Russia, her most recent stop, and has become active in promoting the idea of ​​a professional women’s hockey league in the United States.

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association is a league of 125 players, based primarily in Canada, with the goal of promoting a viable women’s professional ice hockey league in North America.

Bozek played for the PWHPA team in Toronto, which prompted her to move to Canada.

“I really want to try and grow the game here in the United States and help future generations of players,” said Bozek. “There have been many ups and downs for women in elite sports, but we are trying to get a competition going that is sustainable with living wages and that may have the backing of the NHL, just as the NBA is behind the WNBA.

“I think it is going well, but it is a work in progress.”

Bozek, as far as she has achieved in hockey, sees herself in much the same way.

“This year has been frustrating at times because we’ve had so many delays and cancellations (due to COVID), but that made me even more excited to get back to work,” said Bozek. “I just want to put my best foot forward and do my best. I’m still trying to get better.”