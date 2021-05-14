Changing the face of NZ is a major challenge for the future of rugby

OPINION: The state of our national game and what is best for the future has sparked many recent discussions. But there are some factors that may not have received the attention they deserve.

New Zealand’s demographics are changing, with major implications for rugby, especially player participation.

The consequences of immigration and growing diversity help explain why rugby is losing ground as a sport in Auckland and other cities where immigrants and ethnic minorities live, but there is a very different reason in the regions.

WARWICK SMITH / Stuff Palmerston North Boys High School v Auckland Grammar School last month. In the past 20 years, the number of players in school rugby has fallen by 20 percent, writes Paul Spoonley.

The songs that play rugby nationally still look strong, but the advent and success of rugby for girls and women tends to mask the challenges of maintaining a player base.

Take high schools. In 2000, rugby still dominated school sport, with nearly 31,000 players. In 2020 there were 6,500 fewer players, down 20 percent, and the sport was third in number of players, while rugby sevens had grown and involved 5,000 players.

DAVID UNWIN / STUFF / Stuff While the number of rugby participants has declined, school basketball has become the second most popular sport.

During the same period, basketball had grown by nearly 50 percent to become the second most popular sport, while football participation had grown to nearly 21,000 plus indoor soccer (7,000 players).

By 2020, netball had fallen slightly in numbers, but it was the most popular sport, while cricket had collapsed (almost 50 percent less played in 2020 than in 2000).

These numbers reflect only those who played a sport for their school. Those who practice the sport informally or non-competitive (neighborhood basketball, badminton) or play for a club rather than a school (football) are not included.

Getty images Problems with the physicality of rugby, particularly around concussions, may be responsible for some of the decline in young people’s participation. (File photo)

Rugby too tough for newcomers?

What is going on? Rugby has to compete in a busy leisure landscape and there are reputation issues associated with the physicality of the game.

But the changing composition of the New Zealand population also plays a role.

Immigration has been a major factor for the past 20 years, especially since 2013. We have added about 400,000 to the population through the net migration gain and these communities do not play rugby. Look at Auckland.

The city is home to a third of all New Zealanders, and more than 40 percent are immigrants. Thirty percent are members of Asian communities.

ANDY JACKSON / Stuff Football is becoming increasingly popular among young people, both on school teams and in local clubs.

These communities are especially visible in the school population. And they are contributing to the decline in rugby numbers. Rugby participation in high schools was down 29 percent over a two-year period alone, and a 20 percent drop in the number of teams.

This is not limited to Auckland. In a large Wellington school with 1700 students, there were three rugby teams in 2020.

In 2018, rugby was not even in the top 20 sports and leisure activities among all Aucklanders surveyed. Football, basketball, golf, table tennis and tennis were provided.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Richie McCaw leads the All Blacks in a haka. In his home district of Waitaki, 14 schools have closed in the last 30 years, further limiting the ability of children to play team sports such as rugby.

Ten years ago we were asked to investigate the question why? The answers were relatively simple: these new communities of immigrants and ethnic minorities put a lot more emphasis on education, they had no previous experience, knowledge or interest in sports like rugby, and they were concerned about how rough the sport was.

In the smaller regional centers and in the countryside, the number of available rugby players is declining. The main reason is the aging of these populations. In large parts of the New Zealand hinterland, the share of people over 65 is now higher than that of 15 years or younger.

There are many ex-rugby players and supporters, but only a small group of people are interested in or can play the sport. An indicator of population stagnation or decline has been the closure of nearly 200 public schools in regional New Zealand since 2000.

Katie Scotcher / RNZ Professor Paul Spoonley: In the smaller regional centers and rural areas, the number of available rugby players is declining.

In the Waitaki district, home of Richie McCaw, fourteen schools have closed since 1990, while several others have merged. Where do the rugby players come from in these districts?

The combination of fewer school-going children and outgoing migration of young adults, combined with the arrival of labor migrants, simply does not provide a sustainable player base.

A look at the traditional print media or Sky TV, with their extensive coverage of rugby, masks what is happening, both in terms of participation and interest. Look online, or at the media serving New Zealand’s ethnic minorities, and you’ll get a very different picture of which sports draw interest and participation.

Much has been done about the investment in grassroots and regional rugby that is possible with the injection of private equity funds.

But there is certainly an equally important problem arising from the changing demographics of this country. New Zealand Rugby is aware of the issues, but is struggling to attract a younger and more ethnically diverse New Zealand.

* Distinguished Professor Paul Spoonley is a sociologist at Massey University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the author of The New New Zealand. Faced with demographic dislocation (Massey University Press, 2020).