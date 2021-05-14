Everything You Need To Know About The NHL Playoffs 2021 – NBC Chicago

Everything you need to know about the 2021 NHL Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Start brushing the Stanley Cup. The 2021 NHL Playoffs finally ready to start.

TheCapitals of Washingtonwill host itBoston Bruinsin the post-season opener, with Game 1 of their best-of-seven match-up for Saturday at 7:15 PM ET onNBC Sports Network.

The rest of the program will be announced at a later date.

The playoffs were originally scheduled to start on May 11, with the last possible day of the Stanley Cup final on July 9. However, that was postponed after the regular season was extended to accommodate rescheduled games for the Vancouver Canucks, who had postponed eight games. after a COVID-19 outbreak in late March. The Canucks will play their last regular season game on May 19 against the Flames. The Central and East divisions have closed the regular season, while the West ends on May 13.

“With the newly revised regular season finish date for the North Division, it is possible that the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the East, Central and West Divisions will start a few days earlier than the North Division,” said the team. NHL. said in one statement.

Where will the 2021 NHL post-season be held?

Teams completed the regular season this season in their own arenas for a limited number of visitors, which continues before the start of the postseason.

That will help give the playoffs a more traditional feel compared to last season, when the NHL successfully held the post-season in eerily silent bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton.

Will the 2021 NHL Playoffs Be Played In Canada?

To be determined. This decision will not have an impact until the semi-finals in June, when the winner of the North Division enters the semi-final with three teams from the United States.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has said the NHL is willing to change the format and to do so everything it takes to complete the playoffs.

Where we play depends on COVID, of course – we hope to keep everyone healthy – and it will depend on government regulations regarding where our players and our teams can travel and where we can’t, Bettman said. If we can’t travel in Canada, either between the provinces or from the US to Canada and back, make whatever adjustments we need to make to complete the playoffs.

If there are travel restrictions, the North Division winner may be able to move to one of the US NHL cities for the later rounds. Or maybe the semifinals, and possibly the final if the North winner moves up, will be held in a bubble to avoid a home advantage on the ice.

Who would prefer to win the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs?

The top two betting favorites both come from the same division. The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights, both of the West Division, are listed as the favorites to hoist the Stanley Cup, which means the division playoffs in the west can be very interesting. According to PointsBet, the Avalanche are currently listed as the favorites to win the cup with +400, while the Golden Knights are a close second with +450.

These are the odds for the Stanley Cup Finals for the 2021 NHL Playoffs:

Colorado Avalanche, + 420 Vegas Golden Knights, + 500 Toronto Maple Leafs, + 650 Tampa Bay Lightning, + 700 Carolina Hurricanes, + 900 Boston Bruins, + 1100 Pittsburgh Penguins, + 1200 Washington Capitals, + 1500 Edmonton Oilers, + 1800 New York Islanders, +2000 Florida Panthers, +2000, + 2500St. Louis Blues, + 3000 Montreal Canadiens, + 3000 Winnipeg Jets, + 3500 Nashville Predators, + 4000

