From Rohtak to the conquest of England, Shafali Verma was eager to leave

For nearly a month, the daily ritual of teenage batting sensation Shafali Vermas involved waking up at dawn and knocking the bat at Rohtak’s Sunaar Gully with the hanging leather ball in her living room. Lifting dumbbells would follow the strenuous two-hour stint. It was a return to her pre-adolescent days, long before she became a household name, a stage in her life where she played tennis ball cricket on the dusty side streets near home, with boys older than her.

It is not the ideal preparation for the T20I player of the world’s No. 1, who has landed a contract for the first edition of The Hundred, when Birmingham Phoenix took over the services of the 17-year-olds to replace Sophie Devines from New. -Zealand. She thus became only the fifth Indian cricketer, after captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, to compete in the tournaments. She is also set to make her Women’s Big Bash league debut later this year with two-time champion Sydney Sixers.

Before the Hundred comes out July 21, Shafali and her teammates will tour England for a bilateral series next month. With so much cricket on the schedule for the next three months, I would have loved to practice at my coach Ashwani Sirs Academy. I miss the net session. But given the current situation (pandemic and lockdown), this is the best I could have done, she tells The Indian Express over the phone.

For a long time, the women’s game was not known to surrender big-hitters, but Shafali, with her sizzling hitting game and ability to hit sixes at will, is changing the perception. In 22 T20Is since her debut, she has scored 617 runs, with three half centuries with a staggering shadow success rate of less than 150. Without her blazing start as an opener in last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, India wouldn’t have the reached the final. Her exploits Down Under got everyone from Nasser Hussain to Ian Bishop tipping her as the next big thing in women’s cricket.

When asked about her opinion of The Hundred, Shafali gave a simple, factual answer. Koi stress nahi hain. Bus acha perform karna hain aur desh aur papa ka name roshan karna hain (There is no tension. I just want to perform to the best of my ability and make my country and father proud), she says.

Exuberant, effervescent

These comments may come across as being rehearsed. But it offers a glimpse into the mindset of arguably one of the most talented hitters in women’s cricket. It also typifies her exuberance and childlike innocence. Despite an incredible start in international cricket, she is not one to be weighed down by expectations.

In many ways, she’s the poster girl of a tournament like The Hundred, which will be her second major international assignment since last year’s T20 World Cup. From pundits, players and fans, everyone’s gaze will be firmly on Shafali when she finally shows up for Birmingham Phoenix. But that doesn’t seem to scare her. For the teenager, this is like any other tournament.

At a young age and on the big stage that is the World Cup, she has done well. That is indicative of her talent and temperament. She will figure things out as she goes because she will only get better. We shouldn’t try to tell her this is how to go, this is the route to take or to form like this. Let her keep playing her cricket, former coach WV Raman had told reporters after Indias’s loss to Australia in the T20 World Cup final.

Another proof of Shafalis’ unshakable temperament is the way she competes with the best bowlers out there. She smoked four limits against Australian pacesetter Megan Schutt, (who was the No. 1 T20I bowler at the time) in the T20 World Cup opener. Two months ago, in another T20I encounter against South Africa in Lucknow, she hit three boundaries and a six against Shabnim Ismail, the current No. 2 ranked bowler in T20I’s. In doing so, she shot a 26-ball 50, which paved the way for a comfortable victory for India.

Her blitzkrieg made Protea wicket-keeper Sinalo Jafta joke: First, you took the word out of my head: fearless. T20 cricket is about expressing yourself and the way she expresses herself, I have to praise her. She is just 100% fearless. That’s the only word, Jafta told Star Sports.

The South African series was particularly productive for Shafali, achieving scores of 60, 47 and 23. The fact that the series came up with good scores after a year of inactivity on the international stage would have done her good. However, the teen used the free time to work on her fitness and touch up some of the rough edges in her game.

I used this time to work on my strength training. Apna body strength pe dhyan diya. I’ve also tried to refine my game and be more judicious in selecting hits, in terms of picking supplies I think I should hit, she explains.

Unmoved, unconcerned

Leading up to this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Haryana Cricket Association had her train with the men’s team. She barely looked into trouble against Mohit Sharma and Ashish Hooda, who were bowling above 135 mph, a member of the Haryana men’s team said.

This practice was not new to Shafali. At the age of 14, she was asked to face Haryana Ranji team pacers at Rohtaks Shri Ram Narain Cricket Academy under the watchful eye of Coach Ashwani Kumar. But incorporating the likes of Mohit Sharma after such a long period away from the game would go a long way in hone her skills.

Amid the intense net sessions and hectic international competitions, Shafali was aware of balancing her studies with her sports career. I know the importance of academics. Despite my hectic schedule, my father wants me to finish my education. Prior to the South Africa series in March, I was preparing for Class X board exams. However, it has been canceled, she says.

Father Sanjeev enrolled her in the Noidas Shiv Nadar Higher Secondary School. But at least she will miss the first three months, because she will leave for England next month, Sanjeev says.

But as far as her cricket is concerned, the England and The Hundred series are said to be very educational. It would be a defining chapter in Shafalis’s career. The challenge will be to maintain her daredevil and binding attitude. If Shafali does that, she will leave the world in awe of her talents.