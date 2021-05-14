Sports
From Rohtak to the conquest of England, Shafali Verma was eager to leave
For nearly a month, the daily ritual of teenage batting sensation Shafali Vermas involved waking up at dawn and knocking the bat at Rohtak’s Sunaar Gully with the hanging leather ball in her living room. Lifting dumbbells would follow the strenuous two-hour stint. It was a return to her pre-adolescent days, long before she became a household name, a stage in her life where she played tennis ball cricket on the dusty side streets near home, with boys older than her.
It is not the ideal preparation for the T20I player of the world’s No. 1, who has landed a contract for the first edition of The Hundred, when Birmingham Phoenix took over the services of the 17-year-olds to replace Sophie Devines from New. -Zealand. She thus became only the fifth Indian cricketer, after captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, to compete in the tournaments. She is also set to make her Women’s Big Bash league debut later this year with two-time champion Sydney Sixers.
Before the Hundred comes out July 21, Shafali and her teammates will tour England for a bilateral series next month. With so much cricket on the schedule for the next three months, I would have loved to practice at my coach Ashwani Sirs Academy. I miss the net session. But given the current situation (pandemic and lockdown), this is the best I could have done, she tells The Indian Express over the phone.
For a long time, the women’s game was not known to surrender big-hitters, but Shafali, with her sizzling hitting game and ability to hit sixes at will, is changing the perception. In 22 T20Is since her debut, she has scored 617 runs, with three half centuries with a staggering shadow success rate of less than 150. Without her blazing start as an opener in last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, India wouldn’t have the reached the final. Her exploits Down Under got everyone from Nasser Hussain to Ian Bishop tipping her as the next big thing in women’s cricket.
When asked about her opinion of The Hundred, Shafali gave a simple, factual answer. Koi stress nahi hain. Bus acha perform karna hain aur desh aur papa ka name roshan karna hain (There is no tension. I just want to perform to the best of my ability and make my country and father proud), she says.
Exuberant, effervescent
These comments may come across as being rehearsed. But it offers a glimpse into the mindset of arguably one of the most talented hitters in women’s cricket. It also typifies her exuberance and childlike innocence. Despite an incredible start in international cricket, she is not one to be weighed down by expectations.
In many ways, she’s the poster girl of a tournament like The Hundred, which will be her second major international assignment since last year’s T20 World Cup. From pundits, players and fans, everyone’s gaze will be firmly on Shafali when she finally shows up for Birmingham Phoenix. But that doesn’t seem to scare her. For the teenager, this is like any other tournament.
At a young age and on the big stage that is the World Cup, she has done well. That is indicative of her talent and temperament. She will figure things out as she goes because she will only get better. We shouldn’t try to tell her this is how to go, this is the route to take or to form like this. Let her keep playing her cricket, former coach WV Raman had told reporters after Indias’s loss to Australia in the T20 World Cup final.
Another proof of Shafalis’ unshakable temperament is the way she competes with the best bowlers out there. She smoked four limits against Australian pacesetter Megan Schutt, (who was the No. 1 T20I bowler at the time) in the T20 World Cup opener. Two months ago, in another T20I encounter against South Africa in Lucknow, she hit three boundaries and a six against Shabnim Ismail, the current No. 2 ranked bowler in T20I’s. In doing so, she shot a 26-ball 50, which paved the way for a comfortable victory for India.
Her blitzkrieg made Protea wicket-keeper Sinalo Jafta joke: First, you took the word out of my head: fearless. T20 cricket is about expressing yourself and the way she expresses herself, I have to praise her. She is just 100% fearless. That’s the only word, Jafta told Star Sports.
The South African series was particularly productive for Shafali, achieving scores of 60, 47 and 23. The fact that the series came up with good scores after a year of inactivity on the international stage would have done her good. However, the teen used the free time to work on her fitness and touch up some of the rough edges in her game.
I used this time to work on my strength training. Apna body strength pe dhyan diya. I’ve also tried to refine my game and be more judicious in selecting hits, in terms of picking supplies I think I should hit, she explains.
Unmoved, unconcerned
Leading up to this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Haryana Cricket Association had her train with the men’s team. She barely looked into trouble against Mohit Sharma and Ashish Hooda, who were bowling above 135 mph, a member of the Haryana men’s team said.
This practice was not new to Shafali. At the age of 14, she was asked to face Haryana Ranji team pacers at Rohtaks Shri Ram Narain Cricket Academy under the watchful eye of Coach Ashwani Kumar. But incorporating the likes of Mohit Sharma after such a long period away from the game would go a long way in hone her skills.
Amid the intense net sessions and hectic international competitions, Shafali was aware of balancing her studies with her sports career. I know the importance of academics. Despite my hectic schedule, my father wants me to finish my education. Prior to the South Africa series in March, I was preparing for Class X board exams. However, it has been canceled, she says.
Father Sanjeev enrolled her in the Noidas Shiv Nadar Higher Secondary School. But at least she will miss the first three months, because she will leave for England next month, Sanjeev says.
But as far as her cricket is concerned, the England and The Hundred series are said to be very educational. It would be a defining chapter in Shafalis’s career. The challenge will be to maintain her daredevil and binding attitude. If Shafali does that, she will leave the world in awe of her talents.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]