AURORA – Gateway High School struggled to find enough players to line up a team after the head coach stepped down two weeks before the CHSAA spring season started.

That was no big surprise at a school entering spring with six consecutive losing seasons and just plain 11 total wins since 2014.

Now, fast forward two months, and an unlikely roster of Aurora Public School underdogs is about to make history. No. 6 Gateway (5-3) will be No. 1 Thomas Jefferson (7-0) on Friday night for the Class 4A state championship in Pueblo.

It is the first time that a Gateway boys team has developed into a title game in any sport CHSAANow.com ‘online database.

At the very bottom, I know what it’s like, but all those four years with my seniors, we’ve been building blocks, said RJ Webster, a Gateway senior running back / linebacker. Were surprising teams, and now they were in the state championship. Just happy were the group that did it.

Gateways championship push started on shaky ground.

In January, the school announced Robert Wetta as its new head football coach. Three months later, he unexpectedly resigned. Gateway needed a unifying leader, and fast. Special teams coordinator Justin Clyatt – a 2003 graduate of Gateway and former Olympians footballer – performed.

I’ve been around these players, some of them, for the past four or five years. I didn’t want them to lead someone they didn’t know, Clyatt said. I have many roots in the school. I still live in the area. I have a good sense of who our children are and where they come from.

Uncertainty about the program and APS’s decision to play spring football initially hurt the turnout. Clyatt begged his team to find friends and athletes from a variety of sports to sign up. Several basketball players, including tight-fitting Kaden DeVault, helped fill the gaps with about 30 players currently on the roster.

We started picking up kids late for the first game and after the first game, said athletic director Brendon Netherton, Gateways interim offensive coordinator. It was like take a warm body now.

Coaches rushed to install offensive and defensive playbooks. Success did not come overnight. Gateway lost his opening game to Kennedy while on 15 penalties for 150 yards. Clyatt said: That was only the first week we had a fight and got a sense of who we are.

Players and coaches believe everything has changed in week 5, after losing 20 points to Falcon, with some introspection from the team. The Olympians had to beat Aurora Central in their next game for any chance of a playoff berth.

They understood their time was running out, Clyatt said. I said to them, ‘Are you going to put more sand back into the hourglass? Or are you going to give me your pillows back? ‘They really took that to heart.

Senior quarterback Erick Covington and a dynamic team-ground game – rushing 1,739 yards for 20 touchdowns this season – powered Gateway’s run to the championship game.

The Olympians rolled past Aurora Central, 49-0, to claim the sixth seed in the 4A playoff bracket. But COVID-19 issues at AC forced Gateway to quarantine in the week leading up to the postseason – requiring only one day of practice before facing off against undefeated George Washington in the first round.

No problem. The Olympians went on for a 30-27 victory.

We had two critical runs where we could have given them the game, said Taylor Coe II, a senior offensive / defensive lineman. But we didn’t and we stuck it out.

Gateway kept their hot streak alive in the second round against yet another undefeated team, No. 2 Harrison, with a 28-21 upset. Moving on to the state title game felt unreal for players and coaches alike.

It’s crazy, said Antwuan Smith, a senior running back and linebacker. Emotions are sky high, but still trying to be humble. We have one game left. The jobs are not done.

On Friday night, win or lose, the Olympians will take their first big step toward earning the necessary respect from their Colorado soccer mates. Gateway alumni dating back to the 1980s reached the team with good wishes on their pursuit of history. Next year, the program will turn to former University of Northern Colorado football coach Earnest Collins Jr. as head coach.

It changes the story, Netherton said. It shines a light on Gateway. Now our community can see that they don’t have to go anywhere but our backyard to get high quality athletic programs.