CWU closes tennis courts for security reasons and corona virus | News

Central Washington University’s tennis courts have been closed since late April due to safety and security concerns. According to CWU, people use the courts for things other than tennis, prompting the university to lock them up and remove the nets.

The tennis courts do not have a good safety system, said Provost Michelle DenBeste. The police have been called a few times, there have been some incidents of people doing things other than playing tennis on the courts, which is also not particularly good for the surface of the tennis courts. People use them to skate, things like that.

DenBeste said the university is working to reopen the courts, and she hopes they will be available to students, especially those who are part of the CWU tennis club, before the end of the school year.

Jazmin Chau, president of CWU’s tennis club, said the club is working closely with CWU to reopen the courts to the club. The club was notified of the university’s decision on April 28, a day before the courts were closed.

Our club has a special bond and we really enjoy each other’s company, especially in these difficult times, Chau told the Daily Record via email. Because the news was so sudden, we were devastated. Our club has built so many lifelong friendships. We not only come to practice to play, but also to build connections within our club. It is sad that we are not enjoying the courts, but we are fighting to regain access to the courts.

Another factor in the university’s decision was the potential spread of the coronavirus among community members who use the tennis courts. As a result of the pandemic, the university is largely closed to the public and open tennis courts are a concern of the university.

Everyone wants to play on Centrals tennis courts and that’s a small problem, said DenBeste.

She said if the courts are opened before the end of the school year, they are unlikely to be made public.

Jim Daly, a resident of Ellensburg, said he was annoyed by the university’s decision. He is not affiliated with CWU, but has used the courts two to three times a week until they were closed. He said he doesn’t understand why the university kept the courts open for most of the pandemic, only to close them once the people started getting vaccinated.

Pretty much all the people I play with are fully vaccinated, Daly said. They are generally older people with a few college exceptions, but all were fully vaccinated.

Concerns about a pandemic are only part of the reason the university has closed the courts, according to DenBeste. She said there are a number of reasons for the decision, including vandalism and improper use of the courts.

The tennis issue is not purely a COVID issue. It’s a COVID issue, for safety’s sake, we’re trying to limit the number of people who aren’t students or faculty on campus, but as the tennis students rightly pointed out, tennis is outside, DenBeste said. I think we can manage the COVID piece, but we need to figure out how to manage the security piece.

The fact that the university’s decision was triggered by multiple factors does not seem to have been well communicated to the public. Students of the tennis club and community members such as Daly were under the impression that the only reason for the tennis court’s closure was concerns about the pandemic.

DenBeste said the reason for this misinformation could be that multiple people communicated the various issues. She said one of the responses the students got was purely that it was related to COVID. The community also got a similar statement, but this was because for them, it’s COVID-related, the university wants to limit the number of people on campus.



